NVIDIA Supersizes PC Gaming with New Breed of Big Format Gaming Displays

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- PC gaming today makes the leap to a giant screen, with NVIDIA’s introduction of big format gaming displays, or BFGDs™.

NVIDIA’s new big format gaming displays, or BFGDs, bring PC gaming to the giant screen.





Created in conjunction with NVIDIA hardware partners Acer, ASUS and HP, BFGDs integrate a high-end 65-inch, 4K 120Hz HDR display with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® technology together with NVIDIA SHIELD™, the world’s most advanced streaming device. The combination delivers a buttery-smooth gaming experience and your favorite media streaming applications — all on a giant screen.

“PC gamers expect high performance and instant response times, but, until now, they’ve been largely limited to traditional desktop displays,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “BFGDs change that. With NVIDIA’s latest technology built into these new displays, PC gamers can now experience their favorite titles in all the low-latency glory they deserve.”

At BFGD’s Heart: G-SYNC HDR

At the heart of BFGDs is the latest G-SYNC HDR technology that synchronizes the display’s 120Hz refresh rate to that of the game at every moment in time. This G-SYNC Variable Refresh Rate technology delivers a highly responsive, smooth, tear-free, immersive gaming experience unmatched by any display of this size.

Additionally, the 4K HDR display features a full-array direct backlight, 1,000-nit peak luminance and DCI-P3 color gamut for the ultimate in visual quality.

Ultra-Low Latency Gaming

Nothing is more important to gamers than responsive gameplay. G-SYNC technology brings the ultra-low latency found in G-SYNC desktop gaming monitors to the BFGD when gaming directly on the PC, Android™, another console or using NVIDIA GameStream™ technology from a desktop or laptop gaming PC.

Big Screen Streaming

The integration of the Android TV™-based SHIELD into BFGDs allows gamers to easily switch between gaming and other forms of entertainment. The bundled SHIELD remote and game controller allow for easy navigation and access to all of the world’s biggest streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube™ and Hulu.

With support for the Google Assistant, the entire experience can be controlled simply by using your voice. G-SYNC HDR technology also supports video playback at native framerates, including popular 23.976, 24 and 25 FPS formats. This matches the screen’s refresh rate to the video source’s actual frame rate, eliminating interpolation and presenting the video content as it was intended to be viewed by the director.

Availability and Pricing

BFGDs are available for hands-on demos at CES at the NVIDIA gaming suite and ASUS ROG showcase room at the Wynn Las Vegas by appointment only, and in the HP booth at the Pepcom and Showstoppers press events on Monday and Tuesday evening, respectively. General availability is expected this summer when pricing and further specifications will be announced.

More information on G-SYNC is available at https://www.geforce.com/hardware/technology/g-sync.

More information on SHIELD is available at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/shield/.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, performance and abilities of BFGDs, NVIDIA’s G-SYNC technology and 4K HDR display features; and the future availability of BFGDs are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended October 29, 2017. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

For further information, contact:

Bryan Del Rizzo

Global PR Manager, GeForce

NVIDIA Corporation

(408) 486-2772

[email protected]

© 2018 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, BFGD, GameStream, GeForce, G-SYNC and SHIELD are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Android, Android TV and YouTube are trademarks of Google, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbfc85d2-96a3-47d8-ac2f-96edbdbda6e1