NVIDIA : TNC Pro Team Joins GeForce Esports Roster

In esports, the playing field is a computer screen, and GeForce provides esports players with their home field advantage.

The latest team to grab that edge is TNC Pro Team, a leading Filipino Defense of the Ancients 2 (Dota 2) squad, which today became the newest member of our esports family.

TNC Pro is backed by TheNet.Com, an NVIDIA GeForce-certified iCafe chain that's one of the fastest growing in the Philippines. Formed in 2014, TNC Pro includes team members Theeban Siva, Timothy John Randrup, Sam Hidalgo, Marc Polo Luis Fausto and Carlo Palad.

'GeForce is the platform used by professional players and tournaments, making it the clear choice for serious gamers,' said Eric Redulfin chairman of TNC Philippine Holdings, which operates TheNet.Com. 'Working with GeForce Esports gives use access to the equipment and training facilities we need to succeed in the insanely competitive esports community.'

As the first-ever Filipino team to win the World Electronic Sports Games Championships, TNC Pro Team has already made a big splash in international esports. Together they stunned the world by winning the China Top 2017 in November and coming in second in the Mars Dota 2 League in Macau in December.

At the International 2017, they competed against the world's perennial powerhouses and emerged the highest ranked in Southeast Asia by finishing in the top 12.

Equipped with award-winning NVIDIA GeForce 10 Series GPUs and other hardware, boot camp priority, as well as technical and logistical support from NVIDIA globally, TNC Pro Team are looking to take their esports gaming to the next level.

Sponsoring TNC Pro Team is part of our effort to support, celebrate and grow the esports community. Our GeForce GTX and G-SYNC technologies are the platform of choice for esports pros and tournaments worldwide, empowering players to battle with the best.

We're looking forward to many victories from TNC Pro Team.