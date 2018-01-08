Log in
News

NVIDIA and Aurora Collaborate to Build Next-Generation Autonomous Vehicle Compute Platform

01/08/2018 | 06:06am CET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- NVIDIA and Aurora today announced that they are working together to create a new Level 4 and Level 5 self-driving hardware platform that will use the NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier™ processor.

At the opening press conference of CES 2018, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang disclosed that NVIDIA’s automotive team is working with Aurora to bring up a new modular and scalable DRIVE Xavier platform that will bring autonomous vehicles to market.

“NVIDIA created DRIVE Xavier for companies like Aurora,” said Huang. “Our two world-class engineering teams share a common understanding of the power of AI and the enormous processing required to enable advanced self-driving cars and mobility-as-a-service solutions.”

“Aurora’s mission is to deliver the benefits of self-driving quickly and safely around the world. To do that, we are developing a platform that scales across a broad range of makes and models from our automotive partners,” said Chris Urmson, CEO of Aurora. “NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier is a key element of Aurora’s computer, delivering the performance needed to power our self-driving system.”

Aurora, a leading self-driving system company, was founded in 2017 by three pioneers of the self-driving car industry. With its automotive partners, Aurora expects to deploy Level 4 and Level 5 cars on the world’s roads in the coming years.

About Aurora
Based in Silicon Valley, California, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Aurora designs and builds self-driving technology. Aurora works with leading automakers to integrate, pilot and deploy advanced self-driving platforms around the world. Founded by Chris Urmson, Sterling Anderson and Drew Bagnell, Aurora is working to solve today’s most complex AI, automation and engineering challenges to improve transportation and positively impact our cities. More information at www.aurora.tech.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.  

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact and goals of NVIDIA and Aurora’s collaboration; the power of AI and the processing required to enable advanced self-driving cars and mobility-as-a service solutions; and the benefits, abilities and performance of NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended October 29, 2017. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2018 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA DRIVE and NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

For further information, contact:
Aurora
[email protected] 

Fazel Adabi
PR Manager for Automotive
NVIDIA Corporation
(818) 987-7887   
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
