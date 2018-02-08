Log in
NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
02/08 10:00:02 pm
217.52 USD   -4.93%
11:18p Nvidia shares surge 11 percent as GPU chip demand skyrockets
11:15p NVIDIA : beats Street 4Q forecasts
11:13p Nvidia shares surge 11 percent as GPU chip demand skyrockets
Nvidia shares surge 11 percent as GPU chip demand skyrockets

02/08/2018 | 11:13pm CET
FILE PHOTO: NVIDIA logo shown at SIGGRAPH 2017

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (>> NVIDIA Corporation) reported a better-than-expected 34 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday, underpinned by strong demand for its graphics chips used in data centers, gaming devices and in cryptocurrency mining.

The company's shares rose 11 percent to a high of $241 in extended trading. They have surged about 83 percent in the past 12 months.

Revenue from Nvidia's widely watched data center business, which counts Amazon.com Inc's (>> Amazon.com) Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Corp's (>> Microsoft Corporation) Azure cloud business among its customers, more than doubled to $606 million.

That trounced analysts' average estimate of $541.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nvidia, which has seen explosive growth in its data center operations, received a boost after the launch of Volta chips in May as part of its new Tesla GPU that will power systems from artificial intelligence to driverless cars.

"Virtually every internet and cloud service provider has embraced our Volta GPUs," Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said in a statement. (http://bit.ly/2iJPeNN)

Nvidia's revenue from gaming, for which it is best known, rose 29 percent to $1.74 billion, accounting for a more than half of its total revenue in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimate of $1.59 billion.

Nvidia and rival AMD (>> Advanced Micro Devices) are also benefiting from the recent boom in cryptocurrencies as their GPUs provide the high computing ability required for cryptocurrency "mining."

The price of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, rose more than 1,300 percent in 2017. Bitcoin, however, has dropped about 40 percent this year.

Net income rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.78 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 from $655 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Results include a $133 million gain related to the new U.S. tax law.

Total revenue rose to $2.91 billion from $2.17 billion.

Excluding items, Nvidia earned $1.72 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.17 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

By Supantha Mukherjee and Arjun Panchadar

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 483 M
EBIT 2018 3 025 M
Net income 2018 2 655 M
Finance 2018 3 923 M
Yield 2018 0,24%
P/E ratio 2018 54,45
P/E ratio 2019 49,03
EV / Sales 2018 14,2x
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | NVDA | US67066G1040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 220 $
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION16.58%138 653
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%212 395
INTEL CORPORATION-2.71%211 536
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.37%100 507
BROADCOM LIMITED-6.43%96 846
MICRON TECHNOLOGY6.71%48 577
