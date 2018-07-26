NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, July 26. The company will also host a conference call and webcast with the financial community on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Within the U.S.: 1-888-603-7644

Outside the U.S.: 1-484-747-6631

Participant Passcode: 6418979

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the NXP Investor Relations website www.nxp.com/investor. A replay of the call will be available on the NXP Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Palmer

[email protected]

+1 408 518 5411

Media:

Joon Knapen

[email protected]

+49 151 25743299





