NXP Semiconductors : Was a Popular Hedge-Fund Trade Before Deal Collapsed --Update

By Rachael Levy

Qualcomm Inc. wasn't the only one betting on a purchase of Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors. The potential deal attracted some of the hedge fund industry's biggest names.

One prominent holder of NXP stock was Elliott Management Corp., run by billionaire activist investor Paul Singer. It held 17.2 million shares as of June 5, according to a filing. An array of other prominent funds also held positions as of March 31.

It is not known if these funds changed their positions before the deal collapsed on Wednesday. If the funds didn't change their positions before the deal fell apart they could be sitting on losses. NXP's shares are currently down 4.64% since Tuesday's close.

Qualcomm Inc. abandoned its $44 billion purchase of NXP Semiconductors after the Chinese government refused to approve it, a casualty of the Chinese-U.S. trade feud. The two companies had set a Wednesday deadline for the deal.

Other funds that owned NXP shares as of March 31 were Paulson & Co., Governors Lane, HBK Investments LP, Soroban Capital Partners LP, Pentwater Capital Management LP, Farallon Capital Management LLC, and Och-Ziff Capital Management, according to regulatory filings.

More recent filings aren't available. A person familiar with Farallon's position said that the firm had reduced its position in NXP but declined to say when.

Representatives for Elliott, Soroban, Governors Lane, HBK, Paulson and Och-Ziff declined to comment. Pentwater didn't immediately respond to requests.

Write to Rachael Levy at [email protected]