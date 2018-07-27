Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NXP Semiconductors NV    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NXP Semiconductors : Was a Popular Hedge-Fund Trade Before Deal Collapsed --Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

By Rachael Levy

Qualcomm Inc. wasn't the only one betting on a purchase of Dutch chip maker NXP Semiconductors. The potential deal attracted some of the hedge fund industry's biggest names.

One prominent holder of NXP stock was Elliott Management Corp., run by billionaire activist investor Paul Singer. It held 17.2 million shares as of June 5, according to a filing. An array of other prominent funds also held positions as of March 31.

It is not known if these funds changed their positions before the deal collapsed on Wednesday. If the funds didn't change their positions before the deal fell apart they could be sitting on losses. NXP's shares are currently down 4.64% since Tuesday's close.

Qualcomm Inc. abandoned its $44 billion purchase of NXP Semiconductors after the Chinese government refused to approve it, a casualty of the Chinese-U.S. trade feud. The two companies had set a Wednesday deadline for the deal.

Other funds that owned NXP shares as of March 31 were Paulson & Co., Governors Lane, HBK Investments LP, Soroban Capital Partners LP, Pentwater Capital Management LP, Farallon Capital Management LLC, and Och-Ziff Capital Management, according to regulatory filings.

More recent filings aren't available. A person familiar with Farallon's position said that the firm had reduced its position in NXP but declined to say when.

Representatives for Elliott, Soroban, Governors Lane, HBK, Paulson and Och-Ziff declined to comment. Pentwater didn't immediately respond to requests.

Write to Rachael Levy at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 2.98% 95.409 Delayed Quote.-20.74%
QUALCOMM -1.05% 62.9642 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
06:18pNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Was a Popular Hedge-Fund Trade Before Deal Collapsed --Upda..
DJ
05:07pNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Was a Popular Hedge-Fund Trade Before Its Qualcomm Deal Col..
DJ
04:31pQualcomm CEO in the ring alone after U.S.-China spat kills deals
RE
03:35pQUALCOMM : Correction to Qualcomm-NXP Story on July 26
DJ
08:49aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
DJ
08:49aQUALCOMM : Beijing Shows Clout in Foiling Qualcomm's Bid for NXP -- WSJ
DJ
08:03aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : China says still open to talks on scrapped Qualcomm-NXP tak..
RE
07:03aCHINA TO QUALCOMM : Don't Blame Us for Failed NXP Deal
DJ
07/26Stocks fail to hold four-month peak as Facebook plunges
RE
07/26Hedge funds hit by Qualcomm-NXP deal collapse
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:15aNXP Semi +1.6% as Mizuho steps to Buy 
07:34aEconomists Foresee Bumper GDP (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:08aChina Kills Qualcomm Mega-Merger With Silent Treatment 
06:57aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Economists Foresee Bumper GDP 
02:28aChina comments on scrapped Qualcomm-NXP takeover 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 487 M
EBIT 2018 2 730 M
Net income 2018 487 M
Debt 2018 564 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 51,28
P/E ratio 2019 31,60
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 34 036 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors NV Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter Leahy Bonfield Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Johannes Peter Huth Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV-20.74%34 036
INTEL CORPORATION13.00%244 324
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 318
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.70%152 885
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.48%110 833
BROADCOM INC-13.13%97 547
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.