Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NXP Semiconductors NV    NXPI   NL0009538784

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NXP launches $5 billion buyback after Qualcomm deal fails

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 05:13pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man works on a tent for NXP Semiconductors in preparation for the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas

WASHINGTON/BENGALURU (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors followed Qualcomm Inc in announcing share buybacks worth billions of dollars on Thursday as the companies sought to compensate investors for the collapse of their $44 billion (33.46 billion pounds) merger due to Chinese opposition.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it was unfortunate that China had not granted regulatory approval for the deal, seen by analysts as the quid pro quo for concessions made by Washington on Chinese phonemaker ZTE.

"I'm very disappointed that they didn't get regulatory approval," Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview.

"I think this is another example of where it was approved in every single other territory. We're just looking for U.S. companies to be treated fairly."

Qualcomm shares rose 4 percent in morning trade on Wall Street, while NXP shares fell 7.5 percent - a level the company has not seen since Qualcomm made a bid for the company in October 2016.

NXP Chief Executive Richard Clemmer, announcing a $5 billion share buyback, said the experience would put his company off looking at any big transaction in the near future.

He called China's treatment of the company "unfair", and said he had expected the lifting of a ban on U.S. chipmakers doing business with ZTE would clear the way for the NXP deal.

"It was considered to be one of the factors in discussions with the Chinese relative to the regulatory process, so its quite surprising that the Chinese made the decision and did not approve the transaction," he said in the company's first conference call with analysts in nearly two years.

NXP said it had received a promised $2 billion break fee from Qualcomm on Thursday morning and Clemmer said it also expected to recoup $31 million in costs it lost as a result of the brief ban on trading with ZTE earlier this year.

Analysts said it would take time for the company to pivot away from a strategy built on the assumption it would act as Qualcomm's entry vehicle to a fast-growing market in chips for self-driving cars and other automotive uses.

"When a company has been in hibernation for 20 months there is a loss of business momentum that happens," said Tore Svanberg, an analyst with brokerage Stifel.

"The Street is going to remain neutral on the company for the next few quarters and give the management team an opportunity to come out again and reposition their strategy."

TOUGH FIELD

Qualcomm's board on Wednesday raised its own repurchase authorization to $30 billion and Chief Executive Steven Mollenkopf said he would still be looking at merger opportunities.

"We don't see this as any sort of risk to the overall business, it is just a very difficult environment to do large M&A, at least today," he told CNBC.

Analysts said they hoped the collapse of what would have been the largest chip industry merger would allow Qualcomm to deal with other problem areas of its business which promise more growth as well as resolving a series of legal conflicts over chip patents.

"While we are disappointed the NXP merger was abandoned for the long-term operating business, at least now there is some strategic clarity," Cowen analysts wrote in a client note.

Growing resistance from customers to Qualcomm's licensing practices has resulted in billions of dollars in regulatory fines, leaving the chipmaker searching for new ways to expand beyond its decade long dominance in chips for the mobile phone market, where growth has slowed.

(Writing by Supantha Mukherjee, editing by Patrick Graham)

By Susan Heavey and Sonam Rai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV -6.58% 91.995 Delayed Quote.-15.99%
QUALCOMM 4.33% 61.91 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
05:14pWorld stocks struggle to hold four-month peak as Facebook drops
RE
05:13pNXP launches $5 billion buyback after Qualcomm deal fails
RE
04:18pU.S. TREASURY CHIEF : 'Disappointed' Qualcomm deal not ok'd: CNBC
RE
03:23pQualcomm ends $44 billion NXP bid after failing to win China approval
RE
02:17pQUALCOMM : Plans to Abandon NXP Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
02:12pQUALCOMM : Scuttled Qualcomm-NXP Deal Is a Win-Win for Beijing
DJ
12:36pQUALCOMM : Deal Collapse Forces NXP to Forge a New Path
DJ
11:07aNXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
09:36aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : China commerce ministry declines to comment on whether Qual..
RE
08:48aQUALCOMM : China Tensions Torpedo Chip Deal -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:52aNVIDIA A PORTFOLIO ANCHOR FOR THE FU : Autonomous Cars, Self-Driving Car Test Sh.. 
09:17aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (7/26/2018) 
08:34aNXP Semiconductors 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08:26aQualcomm And NXP, You Win Either Way 
07:36aFacebook Takes The FANGs Out (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 527 M
EBIT 2018 2 794 M
Net income 2018 587 M
Debt 2018 564 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 46,13
P/E ratio 2019 31,47
EV / Sales 2018 3,71x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 34 829 M
Chart NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
Duration : Period :
NXP Semiconductors NV Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lynn Clemmer President, CEO & Executive Director
Peter Leahy Bonfield Chairman
David W. Reed Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Peter Kelly CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Johannes Peter Huth Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV-15.99%34 829
INTEL CORPORATION13.58%243 159
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%204 300
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.17%150 967
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.41%111 401
BROADCOM INC-12.04%93 554
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.