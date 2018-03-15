Aurizon : Australia Regulator Raises Concerns Over Aurizon Asset Sale

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Australia's competition regulator said it has strong concerns about a proposal for Pacific National to buy freight businesses from Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AZJ.AU) in Queensland state.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, or ACCC, said it has raised preliminary competition concerns over Pacific National's planned takeover of Aurizon's Queensland intermodal freight-haulage business and intermodal rail terminal at Acacia Ridge in Brisbane because the two companies are currently the only providers of intermodal rail line haul services in the state.

"Aurizon's decision to sell its Queensland intermodal operations and the Acacia Ridge Terminal to its closest competitor, while shutting down its remaining intermodal business, will fundamentally change this market," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

Aurizon last year announced plans to sell its Queensland Intermodal business to Pacific National and Linfox and a separate deal to sell the Acacia Ridge Intermodal Terminal to Pacific National, following a strategic review triggered by several years of losses. The intermodal freight business moves goods via rail and road on behalf of retailers, wholesalers and freight forwarders.

The ACCC said it worries the takeover could result in increased prices and reduced service for freight hauled between Brisbane and Far North Queensland

The regulator said it expects to make a final decision on the deal on May 24.

