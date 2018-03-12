Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  World (autre bourse)  >  NYMEX Henry-hub gas       

NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNews 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Aurizon : Pushes Back Against Regulator Draft Decision for Coal Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 11:08pm CET

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AZJ.AU) said returns offered under a preliminary decision by Queensland state's competition authority on the pricing of access to its rail network are insufficient, and that the regulator "fundamentally fails" to recognize the risks it faces operating the coal haulage routes.

Under the latest so-called access undertaking, Aurizon would be allowed to collect a maximum revenue from the Queensland coal network of 3.89 billion Australian dollars (US$3.06 billion) for fiscal years 2018 through 2021, A$1 billion below what Aurizon proposed.

"Aurizon maintains the very strong view that the proposed rate of return of 5.41% does not promote the economically efficient operation of, use of and investment in, the CQCN [Central Queensland Coal Network," Aurizon said on Tuesday in response to the draft decision. "Nor does it appropriately recognize the operational and other risks associated with the CQCN, in particular, exposure to international demand and coal prices," said Aurizon.

The company in February downgraded fiscal-year guidance on coal volumes to 210 million-220 million metric tons, from 215 million-225 million tons. This was "the result of Aurizon Network progressively implementing operational and maintenance practices that are aligned with the draft decision," it said.

Aurizon said the regulator hasn't yet provided a time frame for its final decision.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
11:08pAURIZON : Pushes Back Against Regulator Draft Decision for Coal Network
DJ
07:31pRWE Concludes Agreement With E.ON To Sell It's 76.8 Per Cent Stake In Innogy ..
DJ
07:31pE.ON Concludes Agreement With RWE To Acquire Innogy Via A Wide-Ranging Exchan..
DJ
02:09pSEMPRA ENERGY : Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update
DJ
12:26pSEMPRA ENERGY : CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One
DJ
08:00aInnogy Says Net Profit Fell in 2017, Declares Dividend -- Update
DJ
07:48aCOMMODITIES REPORT : German Energy Titans In Deal -- WSJ
DJ
07:23aWoodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project
DJ
05:25aGerman Energy Titans in Deal
DJ
03/11E.ON to Swap Assets With RWE for a 76.8% Stake in Innogy -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS
Duration : Period :
NYMEX Henry-hub gas Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.