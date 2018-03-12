Aurizon : Pushes Back Against Regulator Draft Decision for Coal Network

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AZJ.AU) said returns offered under a preliminary decision by Queensland state's competition authority on the pricing of access to its rail network are insufficient, and that the regulator "fundamentally fails" to recognize the risks it faces operating the coal haulage routes.

Under the latest so-called access undertaking, Aurizon would be allowed to collect a maximum revenue from the Queensland coal network of 3.89 billion Australian dollars (US$3.06 billion) for fiscal years 2018 through 2021, A$1 billion below what Aurizon proposed.

"Aurizon maintains the very strong view that the proposed rate of return of 5.41% does not promote the economically efficient operation of, use of and investment in, the CQCN [Central Queensland Coal Network," Aurizon said on Tuesday in response to the draft decision. "Nor does it appropriately recognize the operational and other risks associated with the CQCN, in particular, exposure to international demand and coal prices," said Aurizon.

The company in February downgraded fiscal-year guidance on coal volumes to 210 million-220 million metric tons, from 215 million-225 million tons. This was "the result of Aurizon Network progressively implementing operational and maintenance practices that are aligned with the draft decision," it said.

Aurizon said the regulator hasn't yet provided a time frame for its final decision.

