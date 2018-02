NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) reported fourth-quarter results and announced a dividend on Jan. 26. Headlines at 7:33 and 7:42 a.m. EST that day about the company's fourth-quarter loss and dividend incorrectly included the NEE stock symbol, which belongs to NextEra Energy Inc. Also, a headline at 7:33 a.m. about NextEra Energy Partners revenue said "NextEra Energy" instead of the company's full name.