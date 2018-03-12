Sempra Energy : Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update

By Allison Prang

Sempra Energy said Monday that its president and chief executive is retiring in May and that it is expanding its board to 14 directors from 13.

Debra Reed will retire from the president and CEO roles May 1, but stay on as board chairman until Dec. 1. Ms. Reed, who became CEO in 2011, has spent about 40 years working in Sempra companies.

The CEO's departure comes shortly after Sempra closed a deal to buy a majority stake in Oncor, a Texas electric-utility company, for $9.45 billion.

Sempra had reached the deal for Oncor in August, besting an offer from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Sempra was the winner of a competition that lasted years, a contest for the transmissions business that dominated the bankruptcy of Energy Future Holdings Corp., the former TXU Corp.

Jeffrey W. Martin, the company's chief financial officer, will be the company's new CEO starting May 1 and join its board. Mr. Martin, 56 years old, has been CFO since January 2017. In his new role, his annual base salary will be $1.1 million, according to a securities filing.

San Diego-based Sempra owns both Southern California Gas Co. and San Diego Gas & Electric Co.

Sempra also said Monday that Joseph Householder, 62 years old, will become president of the company May 1. He is currently president of Sempra's infrastructure businesses. Mr. Householder will earn an annual salary of $1 million.

