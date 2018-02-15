Log in
conEdison : Con Edison Delivers Earnings Growth, Beats Estimate -- Earnings Review

02/15/2018 | 05:58pm EST
   By Aisha Al-Muslim

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported its fourth-quarter results after the close of trading Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: Net income for the energy-delivery company rose to $505 million, or $1.62 a share, compared with $207 million, or 67 cents a share, for the same quarter a year before. Adjusted earnings, excluding the effects of U.S. tax overhaul and other items, were $247 million, or 80 cents a share, beating the 77 cents a share analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for.

REVENUE: Operating revenue rose 9.2% to $2.96 billion, ahead of the consensus forecast of $2.8 billion.

GUIDANCE: For 2018, Con Edison forecasts adjusted per-share earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.35, compared with $4.12 in 2017. Analysts have modeled per-share earnings of $4.26.

TAX IMPACT: Due to the U.S. tax overhaul, Con Edison recognized a net $259 million benefit in the quarter.

STOCK MOVE: Shares, up 4.6% over the last year, gained 0.4% to $77.44 in after-hours trading.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at [email protected]

