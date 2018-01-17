Nyrstar : Announces 2017 Full Year Reporting Date and Webcast

Regulated Information

17 January 2018 at 19.00 CET

Nyrstar plans to release its 2017 Full Year Results at 7:00am Central European time, on Thursday 22 February 2018.

Nyrstar management will host a conference call with the investment community on 22 February 2018 at 9:00am Central European time.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through webcast link

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pji2sxqc The webcast will also be available in archive.

The call can also be accessed using the following dial-

in numbers: Country Toll Number UK +44 330 336 9411 Belgium +32 2 400 6926 France +33 1 76 77 22 57 Germany +49 69 2222 2018 Netherlands +31 20 703 8261 Switzerland +41 44 580 1022 USA +1 323 794 2551 Canada +1 647 794 4605 Australia +61 2 9193 3761

If your country is not listed above please dial the international number: +44 330 336 9411.

1. Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the call

2. Ask for the Nyrstar call (confirmation code 8264712), advise your name and company name

3. You will then be placed on hold until the conference starts

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting, and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,300 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com

Anthony Simms - Group Manager Investor Relations T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 [email protected]

Franziska Morroni - Group Manager Corporate Communications T: +41 44 745 8295 M: +41 79 719 2342 [email protected]

