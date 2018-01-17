Log in
NYRSTAR (NYR)
Report
Nyrstar : Announces 2017 Full Year Reporting Date and Webcast

01/17/2018 | 07:01pm CET

Regulated Information

17 January 2018 at 19.00 CET

Nyrstar plans to release its 2017 Full Year Results at 7:00am Central European time, on Thursday 22 February 2018.

Nyrstar management will host a conference call with the investment community on 22 February 2018 at 9:00am Central European time.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through webcast link

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pji2sxqc The webcast will also be available in archive.

The call can also be accessed using the following dial-
in numbers:
Country Toll Number
UK +44 330 336 9411
Belgium +32 2 400 6926
France +33 1 76 77 22 57
Germany +49 69 2222 2018
Netherlands +31 20 703 8261
Switzerland +41 44 580 1022
USA +1 323 794 2551
Canada +1 647 794 4605
Australia +61 2 9193 3761

If your country is not listed above please dial the international number: +44 330 336 9411.

1.         Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the call
2.         Ask for the Nyrstar call (confirmation code 8264712), advise your name and company name
3.         You will then be placed on hold until the conference starts

About Nyrstar
Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting, and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,300 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com

For further information contact:          
Anthony Simms -   Group Manager Investor Relations   T: +41 44 745 8157   M: +41 79 722 2152   [email protected]
Franziska Morroni  -  Group Manager Corporate Communications T: +41 44 745 8295  M: +41 79 719 2342 [email protected]

The full press release can be downloaded from the following link:




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nyrstar via Globenewswire
