Oasis Midstream Partners LP : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for August 7, 2018

HOUSTON, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2018 financial and operational results on Monday, August 6, 2018 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2018 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 Time: 11:30 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/26759

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 2098632



Website: www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Tuesday, August 14, 2018 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Conference ID: 10122704

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com.

Additionally, Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis Petroleum plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

August 15-16: Citi's MLP / Midstream Infrastructure Conference – Las Vegas, NV August 15-16: Heikkinen Energy Conference – Houston, TX September 25-26: Johnson Rice 2018 Energy Conference – New Orleans, LA

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:

Oasis Midstream Partners

Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9638

Director, Investor Relations

