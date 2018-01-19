Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  OC Oerlikon Corporation    OERL   CH0000816824

OC OERLIKON CORPORATION (OERL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Manmade Fibers Segment - Oerlikon secures two major contracts worth a total of over half a billion Swiss francs for manmade fibers solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 12:50am EST

Oerlikon secures two major contracts worth a total of over half a billion Swiss francs for manmade fibers solutions

Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - January 19, 2018 - Oerlikon has been awarded two large orders from two of the top 10 global manmade fibers manufacturers. Both companies are located in China. The orders include Oerlikon Barmag's leading yarn spinning technology for efficient and sustainable polyester production. The two contracts have a total value of approximately CHF 540 million (Euro 460 million), and the solutions will be delivered in 2019 and 2020.

Innovative technologies from the Oerlikon competence brand, Oerlikon Barmag, will enable both companies in China to upgrade their existing yarn manufacturing capacities for the production of polyester. Oerlikon's comprehensive manmade fibers technologies, including the latest spinning and winding technologies introduced over the past two years, will be used along the polyester production value chain. The WINGS POY and WINGS FDY equipment will be delivered in phases over a two-year period, with the initial delivery scheduled in 2019. Order intake for both contracts will be recognized in 2018 and 2019. Both projects will be installed at the customers' sites in the Zhejiang province in China.

"These orders confirm the strong recovery in the filament equipment market and the continued trust our market-leading customers have in us and our technologies. Given the size of these contracts and Oerlikon's strong manmade fibers project pipeline, we expect the Segment's business to continue developing well and the mid-term prospects to remain positive, with the opportunity to structurally converge the Segment's business toward mid-teens EBITDA margin again," said Dr. Roland Fischer, CEO of Oerlikon Group.

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a leading global technology Group, with a clear strategy to become a global powerhouse in surface solutions, advanced materials and materials processing. Backed by the key ability to intelligently engineer and process surface solutions and advanced materials, the Group is committed to invest in value-bringing technologies that provide customers with lighter, more durable, more efficient and environmentally sustainable products. A Swiss company with over 100 years of tradition, Oerlikon operates its business in three Segments (Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers and Drive Systems) with a global footprint of over 13 500 employees at more than 180 locations in 37 countries and sales of CHF 2.3 billion in 2016. The company invested CHF 94 million in R&D in 2016 and has over 1 000 specialists developing innovative and customer-oriented products and services.

For further information, please contact:

Nicolas Weidmann

Head of Group Communications

Tel +41 58 360 96 02

Fax +41 58 360 98 02

[email protected]

www.oerlikon.com

Andreas Schwarzwälder

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +41 58 360 96 22

Fax +41 58 360 98 22

[email protected]

www.oerlikon.com

Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as "Oerlikon", has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon's control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OC OERLIKON CORPORATION
12:54a OC OERLIKON : Oerlikon secures two major contracts worth a total of over half a ..
12:50a Manmade Fibers Segment - Oerlikon secures two major contracts worth a total o..
12:46a OC OERLIKON : Manmade Fibers Segment - Oerlikon secures two major contracts wort..
2017 OC OERLIKON : Oerlikon's Drive Systems Segment to showcase technological innovat..
2017 OC OERLIKON : Oerlikon Graziano focuses on the safety and well-being of its empl..
2017 OC OERLIKON : Oerlikon Group - Third quarter 2017 results
2017 Third quarter 2017 results - Growth momentum continued in all businesses &nda..
2017 OC OERLIKON : Third quarter 2017 results
2017 OC OERLIKON : Oerlikon Drive Systems Segment presents at AGMA's Gear Expo 2017
2017 Invitation to Oerlikon's Q3 2017 conference call
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 OC Oerlikon Corp. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 2 739 M
EBIT 2017 212 M
Net income 2017 118 M
Finance 2017 360 M
Yield 2017 1,82%
P/E ratio 2017 47,65
P/E ratio 2018 35,89
EV / Sales 2017 1,98x
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
Capitalization 5 786 M
Chart OC OERLIKON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OC Oerlikon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | OERL | CH0000816824 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OC OERLIKON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Fischer Chief Executive Officer
Michael Süß Chairman
Jürg Fedier Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Pegam Vice Chairman
Jean J. Botti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION3.53%6 024
FANUC CORP15.81%61 589
ATLAS COPCO AB6.86%55 629
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES6.13%28 137
PARKER-HANNIFIN5.18%27 965
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER2.40%26 225
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.