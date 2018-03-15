Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ocean Rig UDW Inc    ORIG   KYG669641188

OCEAN RIG UDW INC (ORIG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:31pm CET

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIG) (“Ocean Rig”), a global provider of offshore deepwater drilling services, announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report may also be accessed through the Ocean Rig website, www.ocean-rig.com, at the Investor Relations section under Quarterly and Annual Reports.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2017 audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting Capital Link Inc., the Company’s investor relations advisor, using the contact details provided below.

About Ocean Rig UDW Inc.

Ocean Rig is an international offshore drilling contractor providing oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializing in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry.

Ocean Rig’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market where it trades under the symbol “ORIG.”

Visit the Company’s website at www.ocean-rig.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with such safe harbor legislation.

Forward-looking statements relate to Ocean Rig’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements may be identified by the use of words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “seek,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect Ocean Rig’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Ocean Rig’s records and other data available from third parties. Although Ocean Rig believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Ocean Rig’s control, Ocean Rig cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections described in the forward- looking statements contained herein. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

Important factors that, in Ocean Rig’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include factors related to (i) the offshore drilling market, including supply and demand, utilization, day rates and customer drilling programs, commodity prices, effects of new rigs and drillships on the market and effects of declines in commodity process and downturns in the global economy on the market outlook for our various geographical operating sectors and classes of rigs and drillships; (ii) hazards inherent in the drilling industry and marine operations causing personal injury or loss of life, severe damage to or destruction of property and equipment, pollution or environmental damage, claims by third parties or customers and suspension of operations; (iii) newbuildings, upgrades, and shipyard and other capital projects; (iv) changes in laws and governmental regulations, particularly with respect to environmental matters; (v) the availability of competing offshore drilling vessels; (vi) political and other uncertainties, including risks of terrorist acts, war and civil disturbances; piracy; significant governmental influence over many aspects of local economies, seizure; nationalization or expropriation of property or equipment; repudiation, nullification, modification or renegotiation of contracts; limitations on insurance coverage, such as war risk coverage, in certain areas; political unrest; foreign and U.S. monetary policy and foreign currency fluctuations and devaluations; the inability to repatriate income or capital; complications associated with repairing and replacing equipment in remote locations; import-export quotas, wage and price controls imposition of trade barriers; regulatory or financial requirements to comply with foreign bureaucratic actions; changing taxation policies; and other forms of government regulation and economic conditions that are beyond our control; (vii) the performance of our rigs; (viii) our new capital structure; (ix) our ability to procure or have access to financing and our ability to comply with covenants in documents governing our debt; (x) our substantial leverage, including our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our existing debt and the incurrence of substantial indebtedness in the future; (xi) our ability to successfully employ our drilling units our customer contracts, including contract backlog, contract commencements and contract terminations; (xii) our capital expenditures, including the timing and cost of completion of capital projects; (xiii) our revenues and expenses; (xiv) complications associated with repairing and replacing equipment in remote locations; and (xv) regulatory or financial requirements to comply with foreign bureaucratic actions, including potential limitations on drilling activities; (xvi) any litigation or adverse actions that may arise from our recently completed financial restructuring. Due to such uncertainties and risks, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports of Ocean Rig filed with or submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Investor Relations / Media:

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc. (New York) Tel. 212-661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCEAN RIG UDW INC
11:31pOcean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
03/05Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces the Results of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting o..
GL
02/26Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces New Drilling Contract for the Ocean Rig Poseidon
GL
02/21OCEAN RIG UDW INC : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/20Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Qua..
GL
02/15Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Release Date, Confer..
GL
01/30Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Day of 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
GL
2017Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Announces Management Changes
GL
2017Offshore driller Ocean Rig prepares to explore sale - sources
RE
2017OCEAN RIG UDW : Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter 20..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:28pOFFSHORE DRILLING : How Tight Is Latin America? 
03/14How Tight Is Sub-Saharan Africa? 
03/14DIAMOND OFFSHORE : Discussing M&A Possibilities In Depth 
03/09How Tight Is The Norwegian North Sea? 
03/06OFFSHORE DRILLERS : Results Of The Earnings Season 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 604 M
EBIT 2018 65,3 M
Net income 2018 26,9 M
Finance 2018 336 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 64,57
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
Capitalization 2 266 M
Chart OCEAN RIG UDW INC
Duration : Period :
Ocean Rig UDW Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ORIG | KYG669641188 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pankaj Khanna President & Chief Executive Officer
George E. Economou Chairman
David Cusiter Chief Operations Officer
Iraklis Sbarounis Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John D. Liveris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCEAN RIG UDW INC5.37%2 266
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED7.48%7 233
HELMERICH & PAYNE-0.05%7 034
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-13.48%5 807
TRANSOCEAN LTD-8.43%4 493
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-16.12%4 291
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.