OCI NV (OCI)
OCI : N.V. and Dakota Gasification Company Form N-7 Joint Marketing Venture in North America

05/21/2018 | 08:25am CEST

May 21 2018

OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Dakota Gasification Company (DGC) to sell nitrogen fertilizers, industrial ammonia and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) in North America through a newly formed joint venture, N-7 LLC (N-7).

The joint venture will market and distribute more than 4.5 million metric tons of product from Iowa Fertilizer Company, OCI Partners in Texas and DGC's Beulah facility in North Dakota. In addition, N-7 will market any imported product from OCI's operations outside North America.

The venture is expected to bring a number of benefits to OCI, DGC and their customers, including enhanced utilization of truck and rail logistics infrastructure and improved security of supply to customers.

Paul Sukut, Chief Executive Officer of Dakota Gas, said: 'We expect that this new partnership will provide many benefits for marketing the fertilizers produced at the Great Plains plant. Through N-7, we will be able to better serve the North Dakota market and the local agricultural economy, and it makes good business sense as well. We have a large customer base in the 250-mile radius around the Synfuels Plant, and achieving transportation and selling cost synergies through N-7 enables us to more efficiently serve the local farming community and be a dependable local source of fertilizer for area farmers.'

Nassef Sawiris, Chief Executive Officer of OCI N.V., said: 'We are delighted to join forces with Dakota Gasification Company. The joint venture allows us to extend our reach throughout North America, expand our product offering and customer base, and better serve our existing customers.'

OCI N.V. was advised by Vinson & Elkins LLP and Dakota Gasification Company by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.

OCI NV published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:24:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 478 M
EBIT 2018 635 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 3 169 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 13,54
P/E ratio 2019 9,69
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 4 965 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,5 €
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nassef Onsi Nagib Sawiris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hassan Hussam Badrawi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sipko N. Schat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory A. Heckman Non-Executive Director
Jérôme Guiraud Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCI NV11.75%5 844
MONSANTO7.46%55 377
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%14 483
YARA INTERNATIONAL-8.42%11 775
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD19.21%5 920
K+S23.05%5 605
