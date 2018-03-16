Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Oclaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of
fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of
Directors of Oclaro, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCLR) (“Oclaro” or the “Company”)
relating to the proposed buyout of Oclaro by Lumentum Holdings Inc.
Under the terms of the agreement, Oclaro shareholders are anticipated to
receive $5.60 in cash and 0.0636 shares of Lumentum for each share of
Oclaro common stock held. The firm’s investigation seeks to determine,
among other things, whether the Company’s Board of Directors failed to
satisfy their duties to shareholders, including whether the Board
adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the Board
obtained the best price possible for the Company’s shares of common
stock.
If you currently own common stock of Oclaro and believe that the
proposed buyout price is too low, and you would like to learn more about
the investigation being conducted, without cost or obligation to you,
please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s.
