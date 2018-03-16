Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Oclaro Inc    OCLR

OCLARO INC (OCLR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Brower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Oclaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 08:18pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Oclaro, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCLR) (“Oclaro” or the “Company”) relating to the proposed buyout of Oclaro by Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Oclaro shareholders are anticipated to receive $5.60 in cash and 0.0636 shares of Lumentum for each share of Oclaro common stock held. The firm’s investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether the Company’s Board of Directors failed to satisfy their duties to shareholders, including whether the Board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the Board obtained the best price possible for the Company’s shares of common stock.

If you currently own common stock of Oclaro and believe that the proposed buyout price is too low, and you would like to learn more about the investigation being conducted, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OCLARO INC
08:18pBrower Piven Commences an Investigation into the Proposed Sale of Oclaro, Inc..
BU
03/14OCLARO, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
BU
03/13WEISSLAW LLP : Oclaro, Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interests of OCLR..
PR
03/12OCLARO : Lumentum Shares Soar on Merger
AQ
03/12ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Oclaro, Inc.
PR
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Futures Point To Further Gains After 'Goldilocks' Jobs R..
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Futures Point To Further Gains After 'Goldilocks' Jobs R..
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Set To Climb After 'Goldilocks' Jobs Report
DJ
03/12MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Set To Climb After 'Goldilocks' Jobs Report
DJ
03/12OCLARO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors o..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15Some optical component firms finish lower as B. Riley gets cautious 
03/14Oclaro +1% as UBS lifts to Neutral 
03/13Craig-Hallum sees Lumentum-Oclaro deal as consolidation trigger 
03/13B. Riley downgrades Oclaro after Lumentum offer 
03/12Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 pm (3/12/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 550 M
EBIT 2018 91,1 M
Net income 2018 77,8 M
Finance 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,08
P/E ratio 2019 23,28
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 1 721 M
Chart OCLARO INC
Duration : Period :
Oclaro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | OCLR | US67555N2062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OCLARO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,28 $
Spread / Average Target -8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory P. Dougherty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marissa T. Peterson Chairman
Craig S. Cocchi Chief Operating Officer
Pete J. Mangan Chief Financial Officer
Joel A. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OCLARO INC48.66%1 701
CISCO SYSTEMS18.36%217 559
QUALCOMM-6.09%88 378
ERICSSON4.48%22 797
ARISTA NETWORKS INC25.60%21 400
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%20 554
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.