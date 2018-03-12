Lumentum : To Acquire Oclaro For $1.8B In Cash And Stock

MILPITAS, Calif., and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum" or the "Company"), a leading provider of photonics products for optical networking and lasers for industrial and consumer markets, and Oclaro, Inc. ("Oclaro"), a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets, today announced that the two companies have signed a definitive agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, pursuant to which Lumentum will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Oclaro. For each share of Oclaro stock held, Oclaro stockholders will be entitled to receive $5.60 in cash and 0.0636 of a share of Lumentum common stock, subject to the terms of the definitive agreement. The transaction values Oclaro at $9.99 per share or approximately $1.8 billion in equity value, based on the closing price of Lumentum's stock on March 9, 2018, of $68.98. The transaction value represents a premium of 27% to Oclaro's closing price on March 9, 2018 and a premium of 40% to Oclaro's 30 day average closing price. Oclaro stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company at closing.

"Joining forces with Oclaro strengthens our product portfolio, broadens our revenue mix, and positions us strongly for the future needs of our customers. Oclaro brings its leading Indium Phosphide laser and Photonic Integrated Circuit and coherent component and module capabilities to Lumentum. The combined company will drive innovation faster and accelerate the development of products to enable our customers to win," said Alan Lowe, Lumentum's President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome the talented Oclaro team to Lumentum and look forward to a swift completion of the transaction with a focus on supporting our customers and delivering shareholder value."

"I am very pleased that two of the optical industry leaders, Oclaro and Lumentum, will join forces. Together, we will be an even stronger player in fiber optic components and modules for high-speed communications and a market leader in 3D sensing. This is a fantastic combination for all of our stakeholders, including stockholders, employees, customers and partners," said Greg Dougherty, Oclaro's CEO, "I am extremely proud of what the Oclaro team has accomplished over the last five years. We have enjoyed tremendous success and this combination will create even more exciting opportunities for the team."

The transaction is expected to generate more than $60 million of annual run-rate synergies within 12 to 24 months of the closing and be immediately accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share.

Lumentum intends to fund the cash consideration with a combination of cash on hand from the combined companies' balance sheets and $550 million in debt financing. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2018, subject to approval by Oclaro's stockholders, antitrust regulatory approval in the US and China, and other customary closing conditions.

Board of Directors

One member of Oclaro's Board of Directors, as mutually determined, will join Lumentum's Board of Directors upon the closing of the transaction.

Deutsche Bank Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to Lumentum and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal advisor. Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Oclaro and Jones Day served as legal advisor.

This press release is being furnished as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at http://www.sec.gov/.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum's commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in Milpitas, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.lumentum.com/en.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), is a leader in optical components and modules for the long-haul, metro and data center markets. Leveraging more than three decades of innovation in laser technology and photonics integration, Oclaro provides differentiated solutions for optical networks and high-speed interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization, and other bandwidth-intensive applications. For more information, visit http://www.oclaro.com/ or follow on Twitter at @OclaroInc.

