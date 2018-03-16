Log in
ODFJELL SE (ODF)
Odfjell : Approval of annual accounts 2017

03/16/2018

Odfjell SE announces that the Company's Board of Director has approved the 2017 Financial statements in line with the preliminary full year results as presented 15 February 2018 except for increase in results from joint ventures, hence the Odfjell Group's net result, has been adjusted upwards with USD 7.8 million, mainly as a consequence of reduced deferred tax liability in terminals.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 834 M
EBIT 2018 50,7 M
Net income 2018 -9,62 M
Debt 2018 873 M
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 355 M
Chart ODFJELL SE
Duration : Period :
Odfjell SE Technical Analysis Chart | ODF | NO0003399909 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ODFJELL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,83 $
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Verner Mørch Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Ward Odfjell Chairman
Harald Fotland Chief Operating Officer
Terje Iversen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Christine Rødsæther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODFJELL SE0.63%355
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-13.41%31 752
BOLLORÉ-2.39%16 197
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-7.24%8 990
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-7.10%6 878
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-2.52%5 863
