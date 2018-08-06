Office Depot, Inc. : Names Timothy J. Perrott Vice President of Investor Relations

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading omnichannel
provider of business services and supplies, products and technology
solutions, today announced the appointment of Timothy J. Perrott as
vice president of investor relations. Perrott will report directly to
Joe Lower, EVP and chief financial officer.
In this role, Perrott will oversee the development and execution of
Office Depot’s investor relations strategy. He will also lead the
dialogue with the investment and analyst community about the company’s
business strategies and financial performance. Perrott joins Office
Depot from CommandScape, a building services technology company, where
he served most recently as chief financial officer and head of investor
relations.
“Tim brings a wealth of relevant experience to our organization and we
are excited to welcome him to our team,” said Lower. “I am certain his
broad expertise and proven track record will further strengthen our
investor relations initiatives and deepen the understanding of Office
Depot’s transformational strategy within the financial community.”
Perrott has more than two decades of investor relations experience and
has cultivated strong relationships across the investment community.
Previously, he’s held the position of vice president of investor
relations at ADT Security Services, Nextel International, and Gilat
Satellite & Orbital Sciences. His career began as an electrical engineer
at Southern Company, progressing to the head of investor relations for
the organization.
Tim holds a Master of Business Administration from the College of
William and Mary, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Auburn
University.
Richard Leland, vice president of finance and treasurer, who also
previously served as head of investor relations, will maintain
responsibility for treasury and risk management.
“We appreciate all of Rich’s efforts to cultivate the strong
relationships we have today with the investor community and to
communicate our transformation story. We look forward to his continued
involvement with investor relations as we transition the day-to-day
leadership to Tim,” said Lower.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005589/en/