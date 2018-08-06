Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Office Depot Inc    ODP

OFFICE DEPOT INC (ODP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Office Depot, Inc. : Names Timothy J. Perrott Vice President of Investor Relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading omnichannel provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Timothy J. Perrott as vice president of investor relations. Perrott will report directly to Joe Lower, EVP and chief financial officer.

In this role, Perrott will oversee the development and execution of Office Depot’s investor relations strategy. He will also lead the dialogue with the investment and analyst community about the company’s business strategies and financial performance. Perrott joins Office Depot from CommandScape, a building services technology company, where he served most recently as chief financial officer and head of investor relations.

“Tim brings a wealth of relevant experience to our organization and we are excited to welcome him to our team,” said Lower. “I am certain his broad expertise and proven track record will further strengthen our investor relations initiatives and deepen the understanding of Office Depot’s transformational strategy within the financial community.”

Perrott has more than two decades of investor relations experience and has cultivated strong relationships across the investment community. Previously, he’s held the position of vice president of investor relations at ADT Security Services, Nextel International, and Gilat Satellite & Orbital Sciences. His career began as an electrical engineer at Southern Company, progressing to the head of investor relations for the organization.

Tim holds a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Auburn University.

Richard Leland, vice president of finance and treasurer, who also previously served as head of investor relations, will maintain responsibility for treasury and risk management.

“We appreciate all of Rich’s efforts to cultivate the strong relationships we have today with the investor community and to communicate our transformation story. We look forward to his continued involvement with investor relations as we transition the day-to-day leadership to Tim,” said Lower.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2018 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OFFICE DEPOT INC
11:01pOFFICE DEPOT, INC. : Names Timothy J. Perrott Vice President of Investor Relatio..
BU
08/04OFFICE DEPOT : Area schools list teachers' classroom needs
AQ
08/04OFFICE DEPOT : Two Wallingford-based philanthropies seeking to give grant money ..
AQ
08/01OFFICE DEPOT INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
08/01OFFICE DEPOT : CompuCom Launches Anti-Malware as a Service
BU
08/01OFFICE DEPOT : Go To TeacherLists.com For Your School Supplies
AQ
08/01OFFICE DEPOT : For Reston Nonprofit, Kids R First
AQ
08/01OFFICE DEPOT : Bullet-proof backpacks, tighter security coming in new school yea..
AQ
07/31OFFICE DEPOT : Schools' supply lists online and stores will deliver
AQ
07/24OFFICE DEPOT : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results Tuesday, August 7, 2018
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/16GREENLIGHT CAPITAL : Are The Moves Too Late? 
07/04OFFICE DEPOT : A Disruptee With Legs? 
06/08Rising From The Ashes To Lead A New Retail Paradigm 
06/07Office Depot (ODP) Presents At Baird Global Consumer, Technology And Services.. 
06/06Top 10 Market Movers With Insider Buying As Of June 05, 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 865 M
EBIT 2018 353 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 278 M
Yield 2018 4,17%
P/E ratio 2018 8,55
P/E ratio 2019 6,84
EV / Sales 2018 0,15x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 1 383 M
Chart OFFICE DEPOT INC
Duration : Period :
Office Depot Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICE DEPOT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,03 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph T. Lower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Hale Director-IT Supply Chain Systems
Nigel Travis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE DEPOT INC-29.94%1 383
LUXOTTICA GROUP13.08%32 453
ULTA BEAUTY5.08%14 143
NEXT25.13%10 279
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY5.18%9 596
DUFRY-16.29%6 569
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.