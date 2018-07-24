Office Depot : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading omnichannel
provider of business services and supplies, products and technology
solutions, today announced second quarter 2018 results before market
open on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. A conference call to discuss the
results will be held that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Office
Depot Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com.
A replay of the webcast and a copy of the presentation will also be
available on the website.
About Office Depot, Inc.
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business
services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its
fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores,
online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to
small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands
Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers
its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their
passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more
information, visit officedepot.com,
download the Office Depot app on your iPhone
or Android
and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005913/en/