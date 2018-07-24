Office Depot : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading omnichannel provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, today announced second quarter 2018 results before market open on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Office Depot Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. A replay of the webcast and a copy of the presentation will also be available on the website.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

