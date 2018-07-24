Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Office Depot Inc    ODP

OFFICE DEPOT INC (ODP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Office Depot : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results Tuesday, August 7, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading omnichannel provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions, today announced second quarter 2018 results before market open on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Office Depot Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. A replay of the webcast and a copy of the presentation will also be available on the website.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2018 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OFFICE DEPOT INC
11:01pOFFICE DEPOT : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results Tuesday, August 7, 2018
BU
07/23Another Huge Week At Radio For The Home Depot
AQ
07/20Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Office Depot and Three More Specialty Reta..
AC
07/18OFFICE DEPOT : Unveils Hot New Supplies, Tech and Furniture to Help Students Go ..
BU
07/17OFFICE DEPOT : It's not just school supplies. Some teachers buy their own classr..
AQ
07/16OFFICE DEPOT : Breach of Contract
AQ
07/11TERADATA : Delivers Cloud-based Analytics at Scale to Office Depot
AQ
06/29OFFICE DEPOT : I was OK when Office Depot shut its doors, survived the clos
AQ
06/25OFFICE DEPOT : CompuCom Earns ISO 20000 Recertification
BU
06/12OFFICE DEPOT : CompuCom Unveils Point-of-Purchase Digital Vending Solution
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/16GREENLIGHT CAPITAL : Are The Moves Too Late? 
07/04OFFICE DEPOT : A Disruptee With Legs? 
06/08Rising From The Ashes To Lead A New Retail Paradigm 
06/07Office Depot (ODP) Presents At Baird Global Consumer, Technology And Services.. 
06/06Top 10 Market Movers With Insider Buying As Of June 05, 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 865 M
EBIT 2018 353 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 278 M
Yield 2018 3,90%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 7,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 1 512 M
Chart OFFICE DEPOT INC
Duration : Period :
Office Depot Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICE DEPOT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,03 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerry P. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph S. Vassalluzzo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph T. Lower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Hale Director-IT Supply Chain Systems
Nigel Travis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE DEPOT INC-25.14%1 512
LUXOTTICA GROUP10.46%32 023
ULTA BEAUTY14.03%15 317
NEXT31.93%11 104
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY7.40%9 748
DUFRY-10.94%6 997
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.