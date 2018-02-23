OHR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. to Contact the Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“OHR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OHRP).

On January 4, 2018, OHR issued a press release announcing negative results from its study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Squalamine, the Company’s leading therapeutic candidate for improving vision outcomes in patients suffering from ophthalmic diseases. Specifically, patients receiving the Squalamine combination therapy failed to show vision improvement over candidates receiving only a Lucentis monotherapy.

On this news, OHR’s share price declined significantly, causing harm to investors.

