Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OHR Pharmaceutical Inc    OHRP

OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC (OHRP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

OHR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 12:44am CET

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“OHR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:OHRP).

On January 4, 2018, OHR issued a press release announcing negative results from its study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Squalamine, the Company’s leading therapeutic candidate for improving vision outcomes in patients suffering from ophthalmic diseases. Specifically, patients receiving the Squalamine combination therapy failed to show vision improvement over candidates receiving only a Lucentis monotherapy.

On this news, OHR’s share price declined significantly, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in OHR stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/OHR. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC
12:44aOHR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $..
BU
02/20THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible ..
BU
02/19OHR PHARMACEUTICAL : Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
02/17ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OHRP) Misled Shareholders Accordi..
BU
02/16OHRP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation In..
BU
02/15OHRP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation I..
BU
02/15OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
02/15OHR PHARMACEUTICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/14OHR PHARMACEUTICAL : reports 1Q loss
AQ
02/14Ohr Pharmaceutical Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14Ohr Pharmaceutical EPS in-line 
01/09YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Ablynx Takeover Bid, Celgene Acquires Impact Biomedici.. 
01/06YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Lipocine Ahead Of Ad Com, Ohr's MAKO Study Fails, Zafg.. 
01/05Midday Gainers / Losers 
01/05HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -36,6 M
Net income 2018 -36,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 14,4 M
Chart OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC
Duration : Period :
OHR Pharmaceutical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | OHRP | US67778H2004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,40 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Scott Slakter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Ferguson Chairman
Samuel I. Backenroth CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Glenn L. Stoller Chief Scientific Officer
Avner Ingerman Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OHR PHARMACEUTICAL INC-86.02%14
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%34 853
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC2.41%20 749
LONZA GROUP-6.57%19 479
INCYTE CORPORATION-9.71%17 877
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS39.74%13 613
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.