Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OHRP) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces
that purchasers of Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NasdaqCM: OHRP) have filed
a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors
for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between
June 24, 2014 and January 4, 2018. Ohr Pharmaceutical, a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies
for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Ohr's lead candidate,
Squalamine, is a novel therapeutic product aimed at providing a
non-invasive therapy to improve vision outcomes.
Ohr Pharmaceutical Accused of Issuing Inaccurate Financial
Statements
According to the complaint, on June 24, 2014, Ohr announced promising
results of its Phase II clinical study of Squalamine for patients with
wet age-related macular degeneration, noting that the beneficial effects
of Squalamine on visual acuity, compared with the placebo group, were
"truly remarkable." The company subsequently announced that it completed
the Special Protocol Assessment process with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, which would enable the company to move forward with the
Squalamine Phase III clinical program. Despite all of the excitement
surrounding Squalamine's potential, the drug was not commercially
viable. On January 4, 2018, Ohr reported that topline data from the
company's recent study evaluating Squalamine's efficacy and safety did
not meet its primary efficacy endpoint. Ohr's Chief Executive Officer,
Dr. Jason Slakter, said the company was disappointed with the outcome
and intends to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder
value. On this news, Ohr's stock declined over 81% to close at $0.38 per
share on January 5, 2018. The stock is currently trading at just $0.26.
Ohr Pharmaceutical Shareholders Have Legal Options
