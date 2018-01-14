Log in
ONGC chopper Crash Update: Six bodies and Chopper VDR recovered, SAR still on

01/14/2018 | 01:54pm CET

Following an extensive search operation, jointly conducted by ONGC, Coast Guard and Indian Navy, six bodies including one of the two Pilots of ill-fated Pawan Hans Chopper have so far been recovered. The search is on for one more person who is still missing.

Bodies of ONGC Officials Mr. P N Srinivasan, Mr. R Saravanan, Mr. Jose Antony, Mr. Pankaj Garg and one of the pilots Capt. R Ohatkar, have been identified. The identification process for the sixth body is still on.
During the Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations on January 14, 2018 the VDR of the chopper has been recovered. Search operation is on for the remaining debris of the production chopper VT - PWA.

ONGC and Coast Guard vessels: CG-268, CG-241, CG-314, Suriya-3, and CG-769, Samudra Sevak, HAL Anant, TAG-20, TAG 17, TAG-15, OSVs LJ Johnson and BS Negi and Ocean Crewser-III have been relentlessly combing the area.

The search operation is being steered by the ONGC top Management led by Shashi Shanker, CMD ONGC.

Mr. Shanker, who has been camping in Mumbai to oversee the search operations as well as ensuring all supports for the bereaved families, has stated that a high level independent investigation will be immediately instituted to ascertain the reasons.
The recovered bodies of ONGC Executives, after necessary procedures, have been handed over to the family members and two families have taken the bodies to their native places for last rites as desired by the family members. ONGC is extending all possible help to the bereaved families in this hour of grief and crisis.

Issued by
Corporate Communications । निगमित संचार
ONGC । ओ एन जी सी
4th Floor, Deendayal Urja Bhawan
5, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
New Delhi- 110070 । नई दिल्ली-110070

ONGC - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 12:54:07 UTC.

