Oil Search : Agogo Production Facility resumes operations

08/01/2018 | 02:08am CEST

ASX Announcement

Oil Search's Agogo Production Facility resumes operations

1 August 2018

Oil Search advises that its Agogo Production Facility (APF) has resumed operations, following the completion of repair work necessary to bring the facility back online post the PNG Highlands earthquake in February 2018. With the restart of the APF, all Oil Search-operated facilities are now online.

Oil production commenced at an initial rate of approximately 2,000 barrels of oil per day (gross) and a progressive ramp-up in production is anticipated through to early 2019.

Today's announcement is reflected in Oil Search's 2018 production guidance, which remains unchanged, towards the upper end of the 23 - 26 million barrels of oil equivalent range.

PETER BOTTEN, CBE

Managing Director

1 August 2018

For more information regarding this report, please contact:

Julian Fowles

Executive General Manager, PNG Business Unit

Tel: +675 322 5599 (PNG)

Stephanie Chu

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +612 8207 8542

Mob: +61 481 038 179

Oil Search Limited

Head office

Sydney office

Mailing address

Incorporated in

Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Port Moresby Papua New Guinea

1 Bligh Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 2442 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

Tel: +61 2 8207 8400 Fax: +61 2 8207 8500www.oilsearch.com

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:07:05 UTC
