Oil Search : Agogo Production Facility resumes operations

ASX Announcement
Oil Search's Agogo Production Facility resumes operations
1 August 2018
Oil Search advises that its Agogo Production Facility (APF) has resumed operations, following the completion of repair work necessary to bring the facility back online post the PNG Highlands earthquake in February 2018. With the restart of the APF, all Oil Search-operated facilities are now online.
Oil production commenced at an initial rate of approximately 2,000 barrels of oil per day (gross) and a progressive ramp-up in production is anticipated through to early 2019.
Today's announcement is reflected in Oil Search's 2018 production guidance, which remains unchanged, towards the upper end of the 23 - 26 million barrels of oil equivalent range.
PETER BOTTEN, CBE
Managing Director
1 August 2018
