OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OIS)
Oil States International, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

07/30/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-1AC3C02AC1612.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 147 M
EBIT 2018 29,3 M
Net income 2018 8,39 M
Debt 2018 285 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 347,89
P/E ratio 2019 49,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,99x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 1 994 M
Technical analysis trends OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,1 $
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cynthia B. Taylor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Papa Chairman
Christopher E. Cragg Executive Vice President-Operations
Lloyd A. Hajdik Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
S. James Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC.19.61%1 994
TENARIS18.31%21 569
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%2 535
DRIL-QUIP, INC.9.43%2 146
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG14.59%1 843
C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC-29.70%1 538
