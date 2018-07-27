Oki Electric Industry : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 451 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 6 150 M Debt 2019 30 990 M Yield 2019 3,88% P/E ratio 2019 16,45 P/E ratio 2020 13,32 EV / Sales 2019 0,32x EV / Sales 2020 0,31x Capitalization 112 B Chart OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 1 350 JPY Spread / Average Target 4,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shinya Kamagami President & Representative Director Hideichi Kawasaki Chairman Tetsuya Izaki GM-Information & Technology Kiyoshi Yokota Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development Minoru Morio Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -19.99% 1 011 CISCO SYSTEMS 13.66% 199 355 QUALCOMM -0.69% 87 252 ERICSSON 35.19% 27 666 ARISTA NETWORKS INC 17.28% 19 810 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 38.53% 19 695