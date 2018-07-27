Log in
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (6703)
Oki Electric Industry : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

07/27/2018 | 10:12am CEST

TOKYO, July 27, 2018 -- Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6703) today announced its financial results for the first quarter (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Press Contact:Public Relations Division
Phone: +81-3-3501-3835IR Contact:Investor Relations
Corporate Planning Division
Phone: +81-3-3501-3836
  • *Information in the press releases is current on the date of the press announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice.
Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 08:11:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 451 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 150 M
Debt 2019 30 990 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 16,45
P/E ratio 2020 13,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 112 B
Technical analysis trends OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 350  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Kamagami President & Representative Director
Hideichi Kawasaki Chairman
Tetsuya Izaki GM-Information & Technology
Kiyoshi Yokota Executive Officer, Head-Research & Development
Minoru Morio Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-19.99%1 011
CISCO SYSTEMS13.66%199 355
QUALCOMM-0.69%87 252
ERICSSON35.19%27 666
ARISTA NETWORKS INC17.28%19 810
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS38.53%19 695
