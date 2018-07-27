Oki Electric Industry : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

TOKYO, July 27, 2018 -- Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6703) today announced its financial results for the first quarter (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.
Press Contact:Public Relations Division
Phone: +81-3-3501-3835IR Contact:Investor Relations
Corporate Planning Division
Phone: +81-3-3501-3836
-
*Information in the press releases is current on the date of the press announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice.
Click here to download Adobe Reader.
Top of this page
Disclaimer
Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 08:11:01 UTC