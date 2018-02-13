OKP : Webcast/Presentation Slides And Management Online Q&A With Investors

The Board of Directors of OKP Holdings Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the webcast of the Company's presentation on the financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 is now available. Investors can now access the webcast at http://www.okph.com

In conjunction with the release of the financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, the Company has set up an online question and answer forum with the Management of the Company (the 'Online Management Q&A') today. The Management will take questions from investors from now till 20 February 2018 (Tuesday), and will reply on 27 February 2018 (Tuesday).

All investors are welcomed to participate in the Online Management Q&A. Investors can now post questions on the Question Submission Page at http://okp.listedcompany.com/qa.html.