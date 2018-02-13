Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  OKP Holdings Ltd    OKPH   SG1M55904841

OKP HOLDINGS LTD (OKPH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

OKP : Webcast/Presentation Slides And Management Online Q&A With Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:26am CET
The Board of Directors of OKP Holdings Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the webcast of the Company's presentation on the financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 is now available. Investors can now access the webcast at http://www.okph.com.

In conjunction with the release of the financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, the Company has set up an online question and answer forum with the Management of the Company (the 'Online Management Q&A') today. The Management will take questions from investors from now till 20 February 2018 (Tuesday), and will reply on 27 February 2018 (Tuesday).

All investors are welcomed to participate in the Online Management Q&A. Investors can now post questions on the Question Submission Page at http://okp.listedcompany.com/qa.html.

OKP Holdings Limited published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:25:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKP HOLDINGS LTD
11:26aOKP : Webcast/Presentation Slides And Management Online Q&A With Investors
PU
02/12FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
02/07ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Purchase Of Property At 6-8 Bennet..
PU
01/29CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of A Subsidiary
PU
2017OKP : Reports 70.1% Growth In 9M2017 Net Profit To S$10.7 Million
PU
2017OKP : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
PU
2017OKP : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Hal..
PU
2017OKP : Reports 130.4% Growth In 1H2017 Net Profit To S$10.0 Million
PU
2017ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Purchase Of Property At 7 Woodland..
PU
2017ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Purchase Of Property At 7 Woodland..
PU
More news
Chart OKP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
OKP Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | OKPH | SG1M55904841 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,42  SGD
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toh Wat Or Group Managing Director & Director
Kim Peow Or Group Chairman
Beng Tin Ang Executive Director
Kiam Meng Or Executive Director
Enc Nam Oh Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKP HOLDINGS LTD-4.48%75
VINCI-8.54%58 284
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.88%41 923
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.74%29 812
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.40%28 166
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.34%25 123
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.