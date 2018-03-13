Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Old Mutual    OML   GB00B77J0862

OLD MUTUAL (OML)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/13 09:24:43 am
256.5 GBp   -0.23%
08:38aOLD MUTUAL : Travelers Companies, St.Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Lo..
DJ
03/12OLD MUTUAL PLC : annual earnings release
03/07OLD MUTUAL : Guides' record-breaking attempt
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Old Mutual : Travelers Companies, St.Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Lodge Claim, Says Old Mutual

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:38am CET

By Maryam Cockar

Old Mutual PLC (OML.LN) said Tuesday that The Travelers Companies Inc. and St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co. have lodged a claim in a U.S. court against Old Mutual related to previously disposed U.S. assets.

The FTSE 100-listed banking group said the claim lodged in the district court of New York was related to pre-existing head office legacy items.

Old Mutual said it believes that the claim is "without merit and we will resist accordingly."

The company said that it expects the "managed separation" of the assets to be completed by the end of 2018.

Write to Maryam Cockar at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLD MUTUAL
08:38aOLD MUTUAL : Travelers Companies, St.Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Lodge Claim, S..
DJ
03/12OLD MUTUAL PLC : annual earnings release
03/10OLD MUTUAL : spreads housing wings
AQ
03/07OLD MUTUAL : Medical aid for civil servants on the cards
AQ
03/07OLD MUTUAL : Guides' record-breaking attempt
AQ
03/07OLD MUTUAL : The Girl Guides will be attempting to break a Guinness World Record..
AQ
03/07OLD MUTUAL : Guides' attempt to break record
AQ
03/05Crucial Dates
AQ
02/26OLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
02/26OLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Old Mutual (ODMTY) Updates On Managed Seperation - Slideshow 
2017Old Mutual (ODMTY) Updates On Managed Seperation - Slideshow 
2017Old Mutual Plc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Old Mutual reports 1H results 
2017Old Mutual (ODMUF) Presents At Deutsche Bank dbAccess South Africa Conference.. 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 1 911 M
Net income 2017 988 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,76%
P/E ratio 2017 13,35
P/E ratio 2018 13,34
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 12 682 M
Chart OLD MUTUAL
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Technical Analysis Chart | OML | GB00B77J0862 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target -7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Bruce Hemphill Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy James William Tookey Chief Financial Officer
Alan Raymond Gillespie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Arnold Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Michael James Marshall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD MUTUAL10.96%17 610
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY1.30%201 790
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-9.85%112 378
AIA GROUP LTD1.27%101 639
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE-2.73%53 781
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.23%53 504
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.