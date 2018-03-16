Old Republic International : Announces Conversion Of Its $550 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due March 15, 2018

CHICAGO, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today reported that its above captioned notes have been converted into its common stock. Together with this conversion, common stock outstanding as of March 15, 2018 has risen to approximately 301,900,000 shares. On a pro forma basis, assuming all of the notes had been converted as of December 31, 2017, Old Republic's consolidated common shareholders' equity would have amounted to approximately $5.20 billion, and the resulting book value would have been approximately $17.38 per share. Based on the closing price of $21.07 per share on March 15, 2018, the Company's market capitalization at this point in time is approximately $6.36 billion.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance organizations. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run. For the 25 years ended in 2017, the Company's total market return, with dividends reinvested, has grown at a compounded annual rate of 9.1% per share. For the same period, the total market return, with dividends reinvested, for the S&P 500 Index has grown at a 9.7% annual compound rate. During those years, Old Republic's shareholders' equity account, inclusive of cash dividends, has risen at an average annual rate of 9.2% per share, and the regular cash dividend has grown at a 8.7% annual compound rate. According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is one of just 95 qualifying companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth

