Olmix : Developing the algae industry in Saudi Arabia

In this context, Olmix Group, specialist in marine biotechnology, was invited to share its knowledge and expertise on stage through a presentation on algae-based and natural-sourced solutions for Plant, Animal and Human Care by Mr Bruno Daridon, Olmix Group's Plant Care R&D Manager.

'Marine sulphated polysaccharides and other secondary metabolites possess powerful biological properties to be used to boost and improve health and welfare of plants, animals and humans. Thanks to a huge investment in research and development Olmix Group is able to make the most of these beneficial properties of algae through the extraction of specific bio-compounds. These Olmix's specific extracts are called MSP® and their infinite possibilities are yet to be discovered', Mr Daridon said.

Talking about plant growth, he highlighted the diverse strategies that the company has come up with thanks to the use of algae in order to reduce the use of pesticides and chemical additives in agriculture, among others: