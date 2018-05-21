Olympus : M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO Lens honored with Camera Grand Prix 2018 “Lens of the Year”

May 21, 2018

M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO

Olympus Corporation (President: Hiroyuki Sasa) is pleased to announce that the M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO (34mm focal length in 35mm equivalent) interchangeable lens (launched in January 2018) is the recipient of the Camera Grand Prix 2018 'Lens of the Year' award in Japan.

Olympus recently expanded its M.Zuiko F1.2 PRO prime lens lineup with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO (34mm focal length in 35mm equivalent) and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO (90mm focal length in 35mm equivalent). These Micro Four Thirds® system lenses join the currently available M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO (50mm focal length in 35mm equivalent) to deliver outstanding resolution and beautiful feathered bokeh at a maximum aperture of F1.2.

The prestigious honor of the Camera Grand Prix 2018 'Lens of the Year' award for the M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO lens marks the third consecutive year that the Japanese Camera Journal Press Club has awarded Olympus the 'Lens of the Year' award at the Camera Grand Prix. The brand previously won the award for the M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO in 2016, and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO in 2017. Olympus is the first manufacturer in the industry to achieve the high honor for three consecutive years.

'Realizing both outstanding resolution and high-quality bokeh, this super-fast lens provides the widest angle as of today in the Olympus max F1.2 lens lineup. While the lens angle is handy in use, a moderate depth of field is also available with the maximum F1.2 aperture. The quality and quantity of its bokeh, realized through the company's technological experiences, is great enough as a full-blown camera, giving a beautifully blurred, feather-like image. The lens does deserve any photographer's trust. High contrast and resolution can be provided even at the widest aperture setting. Despite its intricate structure, the lens gives quite a natural image, representing wider possibilities of the Micro Four Thirds System Specification, with which a smaller image sensor device can shorten an actual focal length. It also works well as an AF lens when paired with an Olympus camera, enabling accurate focusing. A finest lens for an utmost depictive quality.'



