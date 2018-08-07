Olympus : Notice Concerning Judgment of the Lawsuit against Consolidated Subsidiary

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 802 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 58 978 M Debt 2019 15 581 M Yield 2019 0,72% P/E ratio 2019 26,16 P/E ratio 2020 21,77 EV / Sales 2019 1,94x EV / Sales 2020 1,80x Capitalization 1 544 B Chart OLYMPUS CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends OLYMPUS CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 4 541 JPY Spread / Average Target 0,81% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hiroyuki Sasa Executive President & Representative Director Yasuo Takeuchi Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP Haruo Ogawa Director & Chief Technology Officer Akihiro Taguchi Director, Manager-Sales & Marketing Sumitaka Fujita Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) OLYMPUS CORP 2.62% 13 864 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 23.81% 93 870 DANAHER CORPORATION 10.22% 70 934 INTUITIVE SURGICAL 42.71% 59 444 ILLUMINA 52.12% 48 876 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 33.72% 46 265