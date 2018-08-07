Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Olympus Corp    7733   JP3201200007

OLYMPUS CORP (7733)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Olympus : Notice Concerning Judgment of the Lawsuit against Consolidated Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:26am CEST
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLYMPUS CORP
08:26aOLYMPUS : Notice Concerning Judgment of the Lawsuit against Consolidated Subsidi..
PU
08:26aOLYMPUS : First Quarter Financial Results
PU
08/06OLYMPUS : Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope,Olympus FV3000 microscope system, m..
AQ
08/02OLYMPUS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Endoscope Apparatus", for Appr..
AQ
08/02OLYMPUS : MILITARY $40,545 Federal Contract Awarded to Olympus Scientific Soluti..
AQ
08/01OLYMPUS : MILITARY $53,460 Federal Contract Awarded to Olympus Scientific Soluti..
AQ
07/20OLYMPUS : 65-- Olympus Rhinolaryngoscope nd07.31
AQ
07/20OLYMPUS : Patent Issued for Method of Inserting Treatment Tool (USPTO 10016123)
AQ
07/19OLYMPUS : $23,677 Federal Contract Awarded to Olympus America
AQ
07/18OLYMPUS : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Tennessee (July 18)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Olympus Corp. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/09FDA warns duodenoscope makers over failure to conduct postmarket surveillance.. 
02/09Olympus Corp. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Fujifilm's Long Transformation Process Heading In The Right Direction 
2017Olympus (OCPNF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 802 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 58 978 M
Debt 2019 15 581 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 26,16
P/E ratio 2020 21,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 1 544 B
Chart OLYMPUS CORP
Duration : Period :
Olympus Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLYMPUS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4 541  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Sasa Executive President & Representative Director
Yasuo Takeuchi Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Haruo Ogawa Director & Chief Technology Officer
Akihiro Taguchi Director, Manager-Sales & Marketing
Sumitaka Fujita Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLYMPUS CORP2.62%13 864
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.81%93 870
DANAHER CORPORATION10.22%70 934
INTUITIVE SURGICAL42.71%59 444
ILLUMINA52.12%48 876
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION33.72%46 265
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.