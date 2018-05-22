Log in
OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC (OIC)

OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC (OIC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oman Insurance PSC : Congratulations to our first winner of the ongoing Win AED 10,000 promotion!

05/22/2018 | 11:13am CEST

We are happy to congratulate Mr. Mohamed Mousa Morad Aalbrakat, the first winner of our ongoing motor insurance promotion!

Mr. Aalbrakat was one of the customers who bought a new motor insurance policy with us in the month April. His name was automatically put into a draw in the first week of May, from which he emerged as the lucky winner.

With the ongoing promotion, every month our new comprehensive motor insurance customers will go into a draw to win a prize of AED 10,000. Mr. Aalbrakat's name was drawn as the winner from all the

Buy your comprehensive motor insurance policy with Oman Insurance and get into the next draw! For full promotion details, click here.

Disclaimer

Oman Insurance Company PSC published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:12:05 UTC
