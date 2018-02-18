Oman Insurance PSC : Relocation of Etihad Travel Mall Branch

We would like to inform you that with effect from 22nd February 2018, Oman Insurance Company's Branch located in Etihad Travel Mall (Sheikh Zayed Road) will be undergoing a process of relocation to another address. Till the relocation is completed, you are requested to visit our nearest branch located in Bur Dubai for all your insurance needs. Please see below the complete address of our Bur Dubai Branch and click here for the location map.

Al Mankhool AreaKuwait Street, Corporate CentreGround Floor, Opposite Aster Maternity Hospital Bur Dubai,P.O. Box 31546 Dubai, United Arab EmiratesPhone: +971 4 703 1000

Alternatively, you can click here to see our other branch locations.