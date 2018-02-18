Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  Oman Insurance Company PSC    OIC   AEO000101014

OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC (OIC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Oman Insurance PSC : Relocation of Etihad Travel Mall Branch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 09:56am CET

We would like to inform you that with effect from 22nd February 2018, Oman Insurance Company's Branch located in Etihad Travel Mall (Sheikh Zayed Road) will be undergoing a process of relocation to another address. Till the relocation is completed, you are requested to visit our nearest branch located in Bur Dubai for all your insurance needs. Please see below the complete address of our Bur Dubai Branch and click here for the location map.

Al Mankhool Area
Kuwait Street, Corporate Centre
Ground Floor, Opposite Aster Maternity Hospital Bur Dubai,
P.O. Box 31546 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 4 703 1000

Alternatively, you can click here to see our other branch locations.

Oman Insurance Company PSC published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 08:55:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC
09:56aOMAN INSURANCE PSC : Relocation of Etihad Travel Mall Branch
PU
02/13OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Company wins Most Innovative Insurer award at MENA IR Award..
PU
01/10OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Christopher Wildee to head the Commercial Lines division at..
PU
2017OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Innovative success in health insurance
AQ
2017OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Triple win for Oman Insurance Company at the 4th Middle Eas..
PU
2017MASHREQBANK PSC : Job loss issue
AQ
2017OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Company launches plan for blue collar staff in Abu Dhabi
AQ
2017OMAN INSURANCE PSC : S&P reaffirms 'A-' rating for Oman Insurance Company
PU
2017OMAN INSURANCE PSC : A.M. Best Affirms ‘A’ rating of Oman Insurance ..
AQ
2017OMAN INSURANCE PSC : Credit shield claim
AQ
More news
Chart OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC
Duration : Period :
Oman Insurance Company PSC Technical Analysis Chart | OIC | AEO000101014 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Christos Nicolas Adamantiadis Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Ghurair Chairman
Abdul Raouf Ahmed Al-Mubarak Vice Chairman
Rashid Saif Saeed Al-Jarwan Director
Hani Rashed Juma Mohammed Al-Hamli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMAN INSURANCE COMPANY PSC0.00%0
ALLIANZ-1.04%104 623
CHUBB LTD0.79%68 375
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-0.29%53 407
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.78%50 149
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.07%41 982
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.