Omega Healthcare Investors : Terminates Restructuring Support Agreement; Range of Expected Ultimate Future Rent Outcomes Unchanged

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) today announced that the Company has given notice to terminate the restructuring support agreement of its tenant, 4 West Holdings, Inc. (“Orianna”), effective July 25, 2018.

Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Company will be considering and/or pursuing alternative courses of action to protect our assets and shareholder value. While we are frustrated that the restructuring of the Orianna portfolio could not be concluded in accordance with the restructuring support agreement negotiated with Orianna and its plan of reorganization, we continue to believe that final resolution will result in our previously stated range of $32 million to $38 million of rent or rent equivalents from the assets that constituted our Orianna portfolio.” Mr. Pickett continued, “As we have throughout, we will work with operators to assure that residents continue to be protected.”

On July 1, Omega successfully transitioned the legacy Orianna portfolio in Mississippi to an existing Omega operator with a contractual annual rent of $12 million. The Company is also progressing with the transition of the remaining previously announced facilities and expects this process to conclude in the next few months.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding Omega’s or its tenants’, operators’, borrowers’ or managers’ expected future financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, facility transitions, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a REIT, plans and objectives of management for future operations and statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from Omega’s expectations. Omega does not undertake a duty to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Omega’s actual results may differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among other things: (i) uncertainties relating to the business operations of the operators of Omega’s properties, including those relating to reimbursement by third-party payors, regulatory matters and occupancy levels; (ii) regulatory and other changes in the healthcare sector; (iii) changes in the financial position of Omega’s operators; (iv) the ability of any of Omega’s operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations, modify the terms of Omega’s mortgages and impede the ability of Omega to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor’s obligations; (v) the availability and cost of capital; (vi) changes in Omega’s credit ratings and the ratings of its debt securities; (vii) competition in the financing of healthcare facilities; (viii) Omega’s ability to maintain its status as a REIT; (ix) Omega’s ability to sell assets held for sale or complete potential asset sales on a timely basis and on terms that allow Omega to realize the carrying value of these assets; (x) Omega’s ability to re-lease, otherwise transition or sell underperforming assets on a timely basis and on terms that allow Omega to realize the carrying value of these assets; (xi) the effect of economic and market conditions generally, and particularly in the healthcare industry; (xii) the potential impact of changes in the skilled nursing and assisted living facility markets or local real estate conditions on the Company’s ability to dispose of assets held for sale for the anticipated proceeds or on a timely basis, or to redeploy the proceeds therefrom on favorable terms; (xiii) changes in interest rates; (xiv) changes in tax laws and regulations affecting REITs; and (xv) other factors identified in Omega’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements regarding future events and developments and Omega’s future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward looking statements. Omega undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005172/en/