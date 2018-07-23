Omni Market Tide : 23.07.18 - Company Prospectus

Omni Market Tide Ltd (to be renamed ImExHS Limited) (Company) Prospectus for an offer of 180,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.025 each to raise $4,500,000 (before costs) (Public Offer). Oversubscriptions of up to a further 40,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.025 each to raise up to a further $1,000,000 (before costs) may be accepted under the Public Offer.

The Prospectus also contains an offer of 25,000,000 Shares and 12,500,000 New Options to the ImExHS Noteholders (or their nominee/s) in satisfaction of the ImExHS Note Debt (Convertible Note Offer) (together with the Public Offer, the Offers).

The Prospectus is dated 23 July 2018. The expiry date of the Prospectus is the date that is 13 months from the date of the Prospectus.