Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Omni Market Tide Ltd       AU000000OMT9

OMNI MARKET TIDE LTD
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Omni Market Tide : 23.07.18 - Company Prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 05:33am CEST

Omni Market Tide Ltd (to be renamed ImExHS Limited) (Company) Prospectus for an offer of 180,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.025 each to raise $4,500,000 (before costs) (Public Offer). Oversubscriptions of up to a further 40,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.025 each to raise up to a further $1,000,000 (before costs) may be accepted under the Public Offer.

The Prospectus also contains an offer of 25,000,000 Shares and 12,500,000 New Options to the ImExHS Noteholders (or their nominee/s) in satisfaction of the ImExHS Note Debt (Convertible Note Offer) (together with the Public Offer, the Offers).

The Prospectus is dated 23 July 2018. The expiry date of the Prospectus is the date that is 13 months from the date of the Prospectus.

Disclaimer

Omni Market Tide Limited published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 03:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMNI MARKET TIDE LTD
05:33aOMNI MARKET TIDE : 23.07.18 - Company Prospectus
PU
06/20OMNI MARKET TIDE : 20.06.18 - Increase in capital raising amount
PU
2017OMNI MARKET TIDE : 30.08.17 - Half Year Audit Reviewed results
PU
2017OMNI MARKET TIDE : 07.06.17 - OMT Appendix 3B
PU
2017OMNI MARKET TIDE LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
2017OMNI MARKET TIDE : 02.02.17 - EGM Postponement
PU
2016OMNI MARKET TIDE : 11.10.16 - Appointment of Company Secretary and Chief Financi..
PU
2016OMNI MARKET TIDE : 19.10.16 - Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
2016OMNI MARKET TIDE : 17.10.16 - Trading Halt Request
PU
2016OMNI MARKET TIDE : 10.10.16 - OMT Delivers its First Employee Engagement App
PU
More news
Chart OMNI MARKET TIDE LTD
Duration : Period :
Omni Market Tide Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | AU000000OMT9 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Howard Digby Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Michael Frederiks Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Lilley Non-Executive Director
Peter Gordon Webse Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMNI MARKET TIDE LTD-99.83%0
ADOBE SYSTEMS46.96%126 176
ELECTRONIC ARTS40.38%45 292
AUTODESK28.13%29 475
WORKDAY30.07%28 724
SQUARE INC103.09%28 177
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.