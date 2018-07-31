Omni Market Tide : 31.07.18 - Results of Annual General Meeting
07/31/2018 | 09:43am CEST
Omni Market Tide Limited Level 2, 400 Queen Street Brisbane
QLD 4000
31 July 2018
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Omni Market Tide Ltd (ASX: OMT) held its General Meeting today, 31 July 2018, at 11.00 am WST.
The resolutions voted were in accordance with Notice of General Meeting previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange, with all applicable resolutions being passed on a show of hands.
Further information, required by Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), is attached.
Yours faithfully
Peter WebseCompany Secretary
Omni Market Tide Ltd
A.C.N. 096 687 839
Results of General Meeting
31 July 2017
RESOLUTION
Proxy and Direct Votes Lodged as at Proxy Close
Number of Votes Cast in Person or by Proxy on a Poll
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain
1
Approval of change to nature and scale of activities
64,175,194
13,512
9,458
32,025,000
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
2
Approval of acquisition of ImExHS
64,174,985
13,512
9,458
32,025,209
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
3
Approval to issue Convertible Note Securities
64,174,431
13,513
9,456
32,025,764
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
4
Approval to issue Capital Raising Shares
53,324,638
14,068
9,458
32,025,000
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
5
Approval for Mr Howard Digby to participate in Capital Raising
118,975,620
11,514
9,458
771
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
6
Approval for Mr Peter Webse to participate in Capital Raising
118,976,175
11,514
9,458
216
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
7
Approval for Mr Andrew Lilley to participate in Capital Raising
115,776,175
11,514
9,458
216
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
8
Appointment of Dr German Arango as a Director
64,174,951
13,548
9,456
209
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
9
Appointment of Mr Carlos Palacio as a Director
64,174,950
13,549
9,456
209
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
10
Approval to issue Adviser Options
70,949,147
13,760
9,456
48,025,000
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
11
Approval to issue Shares to Mr Howard Digby
118,973,947
13,767
9,649
‐
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
12
Approval to issue shares to Mr Andrew Lilley
115,773,947
13,767
9,649
‐
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
13
Approval of change of Company name
118,973,838
14,069
9,456
‐
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
14
Section 195 Approval
118,974,176
13,513
9,458
216
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
Passed on a Show of
Hands
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the above statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the Notice of Meeting Note ‐ Abstention votes are not counted in computing the required majority on a poll
