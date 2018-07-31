Log in
News Summary

Omni Market Tide : 31.07.18 - Results of Annual General Meeting

07/31/2018 | 09:43am CEST

Omni Market Tide Limited Level 2, 400 Queen Street Brisbane

QLD 4000

31 July 2018

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Omni Market Tide Ltd (ASX: OMT) held its General Meeting today, 31 July 2018, at 11.00 am WST.

The resolutions voted were in accordance with Notice of General Meeting previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange, with all applicable resolutions being passed on a show of hands.

Further information, required by Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), is attached.

Yours faithfully

Peter Webse Company Secretary

Omni Market Tide Ltd

A.C.N. 096 687 839

Results of General Meeting

31 July 2017

RESOLUTION

Proxy and Direct Votes Lodged as at Proxy Close

Number of Votes Cast in Person or by Proxy on a Poll

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain

1

Approval of change to nature and scale of activities

64,175,194

13,512

9,458

32,025,000

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

2

Approval of acquisition of ImExHS

64,174,985

13,512

9,458

32,025,209

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

3

Approval to issue Convertible Note Securities

64,174,431

13,513

9,456

32,025,764

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

4

Approval to issue Capital Raising Shares

53,324,638

14,068

9,458

32,025,000

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

5

Approval for Mr Howard Digby to participate in Capital Raising

118,975,620

11,514

9,458

771

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

6

Approval for Mr Peter Webse to participate in Capital Raising

118,976,175

11,514

9,458

216

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

7

Approval for Mr Andrew Lilley to participate in Capital Raising

115,776,175

11,514

9,458

216

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

8

Appointment of Dr German Arango as a Director

64,174,951

13,548

9,456

209

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

9

Appointment of Mr Carlos Palacio as a Director

64,174,950

13,549

9,456

209

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

10

Approval to issue Adviser Options

70,949,147

13,760

9,456

48,025,000

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

11

Approval to issue Shares to Mr Howard Digby

118,973,947

13,767

9,649

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

12

Approval to issue shares to Mr Andrew Lilley

115,773,947

13,767

9,649

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

13

Approval of change of Company name

118,973,838

14,069

9,456

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

14

Section 195 Approval

118,974,176

13,513

9,458

216

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

Passed on a Show of

Hands

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the above statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the Notice of Meeting Note ‐ Abstention votes are not counted in computing the required majority on a poll

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Omni Market Tide Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 07:42:01 UTC
