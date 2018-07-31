Omni Market Tide : 31.07.18 - Results of Annual General Meeting

Omni Market Tide Limited Level 2, 400 Queen Street Brisbane

QLD 4000

31 July 2018

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Omni Market Tide Ltd (ASX: OMT) held its General Meeting today, 31 July 2018, at 11.00 am WST.

The resolutions voted were in accordance with Notice of General Meeting previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange, with all applicable resolutions being passed on a show of hands.

Further information, required by Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), is attached.

Yours faithfully

Peter Webse Company Secretary

Omni Market Tide Ltd

A.C.N. 096 687 839

Results of General Meeting

31 July 2017

RESOLUTION Proxy and Direct Votes Lodged as at Proxy Close Number of Votes Cast in Person or by Proxy on a Poll For Against Discretionary Abstain For Against Abstain 1 Approval of change to nature and scale of activities 64,175,194 13,512 9,458 32,025,000 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 2 Approval of acquisition of ImExHS 64,174,985 13,512 9,458 32,025,209 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 3 Approval to issue Convertible Note Securities 64,174,431 13,513 9,456 32,025,764 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 4 Approval to issue Capital Raising Shares 53,324,638 14,068 9,458 32,025,000 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 5 Approval for Mr Howard Digby to participate in Capital Raising 118,975,620 11,514 9,458 771 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 6 Approval for Mr Peter Webse to participate in Capital Raising 118,976,175 11,514 9,458 216 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 7 Approval for Mr Andrew Lilley to participate in Capital Raising 115,776,175 11,514 9,458 216 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 8 Appointment of Dr German Arango as a Director 64,174,951 13,548 9,456 209 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 9 Appointment of Mr Carlos Palacio as a Director 64,174,950 13,549 9,456 209 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 10 Approval to issue Adviser Options 70,949,147 13,760 9,456 48,025,000 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 11 Approval to issue Shares to Mr Howard Digby 118,973,947 13,767 9,649 ‐ Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 12 Approval to issue shares to Mr Andrew Lilley 115,773,947 13,767 9,649 ‐ Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 13 Approval of change of Company name 118,973,838 14,069 9,456 ‐ Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands 14 Section 195 Approval 118,974,176 13,513 9,458 216 Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands Passed on a Show of Hands

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the above statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the Notice of Meeting Note ‐ Abstention votes are not counted in computing the required majority on a poll

Page 1 of 1