OMNICELL, INC. (OMCL)

OMNICELL, INC. (OMCL)
My previous session
News

Omnicell : Advanced Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc. Supports Behavioral Health Facilities with Omnicell’s Secure Medication Management Technology

07/25/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

Automated Solutions Help Improve Medication Safety for Mental Health Patients Across the U.S. and its Territories

July 25, 2018

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is pleased to announce that Advanced Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc. (APC), a leader in customized pharmacy management services, is providing Omnicell® XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets, part of the company's industry-leading medication management automation platform, to empower medication safety and efficiency in behavioral health facilities across the United States. APC provides a complete turnkey platform for pharmacy services with world-class equipment, staffing, technology, and consulting to its customers nationwide, focusing on behavioral health facilities, drug treatment centers, and forensic prisons. The XT medication dispensing system helps improve medication management, nursing workflow, and ultimately, patient outcomes, by helping to ensure patients receive the right medication, in the right dose, at the right time. The XT cabinets provide secure medication storage and tracking on-site, helping to prevent drug diversion opportunities.

Medication errors are one of the most frequent clinical errors, estimated at around one medication[i] error per patient per day. Medication is a primary modality of treatment for many mental disorders,[ii] creating a significant need for effective medication management in behavioral health facilities to ensure the highest level of patient care. Further, the patient populations in behavioral health settings suffer higher rates of addiction. One in four patients with a serious mental illness also has a substance use disorder, making appropriate opioid stewardship and pain management critical. As states expand the treatment options for these patients in need, the use of automation supports the necessary tracking and reporting of medications, and ensures proper medication dispensing.

By installing the XT cabinets in behavioral health facilities, APC enables efficient automated dispensing and documentation of patient medications. The Omnicell system also supports regulatory compliance for the facility and the pharmacy by logging all transactions and strengthening diversion prevention.

'We're excited to partner with Omnicell to provide state-of -the art equipment to the facilities that we serve and to offer the highest quality of support to our behavioral health facilities through their automated cabinet technology,' said Brian Bulfer, who founded Advanced Pharmaceutical Consultants 25 years ago. 'With our rapid expansion in over 30 states, we're able to provide our customers, especially those in a behavioral health setting, a solution to improving patient care and to make the process of storing and dispensing medications easy for providers.'

'Psychiatric patients frequently are on a minimum of five psychotherapeutic medications at one time, in addition to other chronic and as-needed medications. All of these medications need to be managed effectively. Therefore, the importance of safe and secure medication management for behavioral health facilities cannot be overstated,' said Troy Hilsenroth, vice president and general manager, Medication Adherence Division, Omnicell. 'We're looking forward to working with APC to find the right balance between medication security and accessibility for their customers through our automated XT cabinet system, so clinicians can better focus on patient care.'

About Advanced Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc. (APC)

APC provides contract pharmacy management services and solutions that directly address the problems of today's pharmacy. They are the catalyst for organizations wanting to preserve pharmacy budgets, improve efficiency, and decrease administrative problems while at the same time enhancing patient care. APC achieves this through innovation and entrepreneurial thought. They have over 25 years of experience in delivering the widest variety of creative, cost-effective pharmaceutical solutions to all types of facilities-psychiatric, drug rehabilitation, inpatient and outpatient services, indigent populations, juvenile justice, state funded programs, and narcotic treatment programs. In addition, they offer a wide array of consulting services. To learn more, visit www.apcpharm.com.

[i] Institute of Medicine. Preventing Medication Errors. The National Academies Press, 2007.

[ii] Rubio-Valera M, et al. New Roles for Pharmacists in Community Mental Health Care: A Narrative Review. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2014 Oct; 11(10): 10967-10990.Accessed 7/20/18 at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4211017/.


Disclaimer

Omnicell Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:13:20 UTC
