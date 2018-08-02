Omnicom : Ad Giant Omnicom Agrees to Buy Small Consulting Firm

By Alexandra Bruell

Omnicom Group has agreed to acquire Dallas-based consulting firm Credera, the latest instance of an ad-services business investing in consulting services.

Credera, which has about 300 employees, helps clients such as Southwest Airlines Co. and Chili's Grill and Bar with various consulting services, including implementing technology for marketing programs and e-commerce. The 19-year-old firm has nearly $80 million in annual revenue, according to a person familiar with the company. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"What we wanted was a very professional consulting organization that can sit on top of, and support, what we currently do, and that will be focused on addressing challenges that clients are facing," said Luke Taylor, chief executive of Omnicom's precision-marketing group.

Marketers looking for new ways to reach customers online are re-evaluating their business strategies, including marketing, and are increasingly turning to consultants and technology companies to help them with everything from e-commerce to data and analytics to business reinvention.

Omnicom wants to use Credera to support such efforts, help clients "navigate complex technology choices," and use Omnicom tools like Omni, its new data and analytics system, he said.

Holding companies in advertising are facing headwinds and rethinking their offerings to keep up with the disruption that digital media and technology has had on the marketing business.

Specifically, marketers are cutting back on the fees they pay for standard ad services. Agencies also face increased competition from technology, media and consulting firms. Accenture, to broaden its services portfolio, has acquired numerous shops, including Fjord, Karmarama and, more recently, MXM, an ad agency formerly owned by media company Meredith. Deloitte has acquired Banyan Branch, Heat and Brandfirst, among others.

Ad-holding company Publicis Groupe made a larger bet in the consulting space with its $3.7 billion purchase of Sapient in 2015, as the French company tries to transform itself into a firm that helps clients deal with the disruption of legacy business models.

Omnicom, like some of its rivals, is currently re-evaluating its assets and has begun to dispose of noncore assets like Sellbytel, a company that handles outsourced sales and services. The New York company said during its second quarter call with analysts in mid-July that it is considering making other smaller dispositions in the third quarter.

"We are continuing to evaluate our portfolio of companies to optimize our service and service capabilities in line with our strategic plans," said Chief Executive John Wren during the earnings call.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at [email protected]