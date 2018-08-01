OMRON : Notice Regarding the status (Progress Report) of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

August 1, 2018
Company name: OMRON Corporation Representative: Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO Stock code: 6645
Stock exchanges: Tokyo (First Section) Contact: Shunji Okumura, General Manager
Investor Relations Dept.
Phone: +81-3-6718-3421
Notice Regarding the status (Progress Report) of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
KYOTO, Japan - OMRON Corporation (TOKYO: 6645; ADR: OMRNY) announces the status of the acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Company Law of Japan applied mutatis mutandis to the provisions of Article 165-3 of said law.

(1) Type of shares acquired



Common stock of OMRON Corporation

(2) Number of shares acquired



56,300 shares

(3) Total amount of acquisition



JPY 286,427,997

(4) Period of acquisition



From July 27, 2018 to July 31, 2018 (Trade base)

(5) Method of acquisition



Discretionary trading by securities company

Reference

1. Details of resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on July 26, 2018

(1) Type of shares to be acquired : Common stock of OMRON Corporation

(2) Number of shares to be acquired: Up to 5,000,000 shares
(2.38% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock))

(3) Total amount of acquisition : Up to JPY 20,000,000,000

(4) Period of acquisition : From July 27, 2018 to July 26, 2019

2. Total number and value of shares acquired pursuant to the above resolution (as of July 31, 2018)

(1) Total number of shares acquired : 56,300 shares

(2) Total value of shares acquired : JPY 286,427,997
Disclaimer
Omron Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:47:05 UTC