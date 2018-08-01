OMRON : Notice Regarding the status (Progress Report) of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

August 1, 2018

Company name: OMRON Corporation Representative: Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO Stock code: 6645

Stock exchanges: Tokyo (First Section) Contact: Shunji Okumura, General Manager

Investor Relations Dept.

Phone: +81-3-6718-3421

Notice Regarding the status (Progress Report) of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

KYOTO, Japan - OMRON Corporation (TOKYO: 6645; ADR: OMRNY) announces the status of the acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Company Law of Japan applied mutatis mutandis to the provisions of Article 165-3 of said law.

(1) Type of shares acquired : Common stock of OMRON Corporation (2) Number of shares acquired : 56,300 shares (3) Total amount of acquisition : JPY 286,427,997 (4) Period of acquisition : From July 27, 2018 to July 31, 2018 (Trade base) (5) Method of acquisition : Discretionary trading by securities company Reference