July 26, 2018

Company name: OMRON Corporation Representative: Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO Stock code: 6645

Stock exchanges: Tokyo (First Section) Contact: Shunji Okumura, General Manager

Investor Relations Dept.

Phone: +81-3-6718-3421

Notice of Setting the Maximum Allowance for Acquisition of Treasury Stock

KYOTO, Japan - At a meeting held on July 26, 2018, the Board of Directors of OMRON Corporation (TOKYO: 6645; ADR: OMRNY) resolved to set the maximum allowance for acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Company Law of Japan applied mutatis mutandis to the provisions of Article 165-3 of said law.

1. Reasons for acquisition of treasury stock

In order to improve capital efficiency, and to enhance shareholder value per share and return of profits to shareholders, OMRON has decided to acquire its own stock.

2. Details of acquisition

(1) Type of shares to be acquired :Common stock of OMRON Corporation

(2) Number of shares to be acquired : Up to 5,000,000 shares

(2.38% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock))

(3) Total amount of acquisition : Up to JPY 20,000,000,000 (4) Period of acquisition : From July 27, 2018 to July 26, 2019 (Stock information as of June 30, 2018)

Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock) : 209,665,052 shares

Number of treasury stock : 4,293,120 shares

* Number of treasury stock includes 766,683 OMRON shares held for Board Incentive

Plan and Employee Stock Ownership Plan.