Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  OMV AG    OMVV   AT0000743059

OMV AG (OMVV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Shunning renewables, OMV attracts investors with low-cost fossil fuels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:38pm CET

LONDON/VIENNA (Reuters) - While other European energy firms are flocking to renewables, Austria's OMV (>> OMV AG) is sticking with fossil fuels and telling investors it will deliver rising dividends, lower costs and free cash flow at just $25 a barrel.

LONDON/VIENNA (Reuters) - While other European energy firms are flocking to renewables, Austria's OMV is sticking with fossil fuels and telling investors it will deliver rising dividends, lower costs and free cash flow at just $25 a barrel.

The strategy seems to be working. OMV has outperformed peers, with its shares up about 25 percent in the past 12 months against a 1.8 percent drop in the sector. Over two years, the gap widens, with OMV up 85 percent and the sector up 13 percent.

Presenting its new targets to 2025 in London on Tuesday, Chief Executive Rainer Seele - who has halved production costs per barrel to around $8 in part by rapidly expanding in Russia - had no qualms about his commitment to a fossil-fuelled future.

"We will not engage in renewables. It's not part of our strategy. I cannot do everything," he said, outlining OMV's 10-billion-euro spending programme to 2025.

Seele's comments come as other European energy companies such as Shell <RDSa.L>, BP Plc, Total and Statoil are becoming increasingly active in green energy, seeking to position themselves for the future.

Shell alone has spent $400 million on renewables and electric car charging points in recent months. Analysts at Bernstein reckon 'Big Oil' has invested more than $3 billion on renewables acquisitions over the past five years, mostly solar.

Gas, the least polluting fossil fuel, is widely expected to be crucial for reducing emissions.

OMV is aiming for the gas part of its portfolio to grow to up to 60 percent of the total by 2025, from just under half. Overall output is expected to almost double between 2015 and 2025 to 600,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Seele's predecessor had bet on North Sea production, where other producers such as Premier are looking at costs of up to $18 per barrel. But Seele is slashing costs by selling British North Sea assets, reducing OMV's Norwegian footprint and boosting output in Russia, the Middle East and New Zealand.

This allows OMV to target costs at around $8 per barrel through 2025, requiring the oil price <LCOc1> to be just $25 a barrel to generate free cash flow, compared with the current market price of around $65.

On that basis, OMV plans to keep or raise its dividend. It proposed its highest ever payout of 1.5 euros a share for 2017.

By comparison, BP needs a price of at least $45 per barrel to break even this year, and Statoil around $50.

"OMV's new growth strategy is encouraging despite some bold ambitions for profitable growth to 2025," Jefferies, which reaffirmed its buy rating on OMV shares, said in a note.

"The sustainable organic (free cash flow) yield (of around 10 percent) to 2020 is one of the main attractions to this stock," it said, pointing to peers on below 7 percent.

(Editing by Mark Potter)

By Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle

Stocks treated in this article : Total, Statoil, Premier Oil, OMV AG, BP
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP -0.83% 473.8 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
PREMIER OIL -1.97% 69.68384 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
STATOIL 0.98% 179.45 Delayed Quote.1.43%
TOTAL 0.62% 46.88 Real-time Quote.1.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OMV AG
05:38pShunning renewables, OMV attracts investors with low-cost fossil fuels
RE
08:36aOMV : Targets Higher Core Operating Profit, Acquisitions in Strategic Plan
DJ
03/05EU legal blow to bid to regulate Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
RE
02/28OMV : Agrees to Sell Its Pakistan Upstream Business for EUR157 Million
DJ
02/21OMV Swings to 4Q Net Profit Despite Lower Sales
DJ
02/21OMV : Report January–December and Q4 2017
PU
02/19Total, Borealis, NOVA Chemicals Sign Agreements to Form Petrochemical JV
DJ
02/16OMV AG : annual earnings release
02/06DANISH OPPOSITION TO NORDSTREAM 2 MA : contractor
RE
01/30Russia's Gazprom buoyant over its position in Europe
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21OMV's (OMVJF) CEO Rainer Seele on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/21OMV AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/21OMV AG reports Q4 results 
2017Explosion at key Austrian gas hub cuts flow to other countries 
2017OMV's (OMVJF) on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 486 M
EBIT 2018 2 845 M
Net income 2018 1 464 M
Debt 2018 1 300 M
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 10,80
P/E ratio 2019 11,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 15 431 M
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | OMVV | AT0000743059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 54,6 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Werner Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Draxler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG-10.90%19 025
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-10.86%315 945
BP-8.56%131 829
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.24%118 443
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-0.55%90 719
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-8.88%53 287
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.