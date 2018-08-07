Log in
ON DECK CAPITAL INC (ONDK)
On Deck Capital Inc : On Deck Capital, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 8:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7AB08E529B584

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 377 M
EBIT 2018 16,6 M
Net income 2018 4,16 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 108,64
P/E ratio 2019 25,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 504 M
Chart ON DECK CAPITAL INC
Duration : Period :
On Deck Capital Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ON DECK CAPITAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,81 $
Spread / Average Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noah Breslow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cory R. Kampfer Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & Head-Operations
Kenneth A. Brause Chief Financial Officer
James D. Robinson Lead Independent Director
David Hartwig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ON DECK CAPITAL INC18.29%504
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.9.18%8 456
ALD26.21%7 174
TOKYO CENTURY CORP10.64%5 719
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-4.70%5 312
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD3.31%5 155
