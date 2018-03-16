On Deck Capital : OnDeck Names Diamond Janitorial Services as Small Business Of the Month

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending to small business, today announced that Diamond Janitorial Services has been selected as the OnDeck Small Business of the Month for March 2018.

Founded in 2002 by Phyllis McElligott and her husband Jerry, Diamond Janitorial Services provides complete cleaning and maintenance programs for commercial accounts in the Greater Rochester, New York area. The small business employs 20 people and specializes in apartment turns, commercial space cleaning and floor care cleaning services.

The McElligotts of Webster, New York, decided to launch their business after working for years as employees of similar businesses with little financial return. In addition, they were eager to branch out and offer their children an opportunity to work as part of a family-owned business, where they could learn the value of work, build a resume and earn an income.

After a few years of serving smaller accounts, the McElligotts decided it was time for Diamond Janitorial to expand and they began applying for larger commercial contracts. Knowing this decision would require more employees, and a bigger payroll to match, the husband and wife duo went looking for capital. After finding the application process for a bank loan to be long, frustrating and cumbersome, they went online and found OnDeck. Phyllis was amazed at how easy the application and approval process was.

"We've been lucky enough to qualify for several loans from OnDeck, with each one being vital to growing our business," says Phyllis McElligott, co-owner, Diamond Janitorial Services. "The first time we were approved was arguably the most important. The $17,000 in capital that we received enabled us to take on bigger accounts, hire more dedicated employees and maintain a team of supervisors to ensure our high quality of service. From that moment on, we were literally in business."

Today, with business stronger than ever in the Rochester area, the McElligotts are preparing for Diamond Janitorial to take on more clients in other parts of Western New York. And they already know who they will be turning to for the capital to fuel that expansion.

"With OnDeck, we have money in our pocket almost instantly. The last loan we got, my husband Jerry talked to our rep on Monday morning, and by that afternoon the money was in our account. It was phenomenal. The turnaround is really quick," says Phyllis McElligott. "I'm blown away with how detailed and transparent OnDeck is with their customers. They don't just cut you a check and walk away. They stay in partnership with you."

"Phyllis McElligott is the embodiment of an informed and savvy small business owner who knows that borrowing from an online lender can be crucial to one's short- and long-term business strategy," says Andrea Gellert, Chief Revenue Officer, OnDeck. "OnDeck is proud to support Diamond Janitorial Services and many other commercial cleaning and janitorial services businesses by providing the capital they need to grow their businesses."

Since its inception in 2007, OnDeck has provided more than $677 million in capital to small businesses in New York State. Overall, OnDeck is the leading online small business lender with more than $8 billion in capital provided to more than 80,000 customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia.

The Small Business Spotlight series from OnDeck is designed to reinforce the vital importance of America's small business owners. Every month, OnDeck spotlights the achievements of its small business customers and how they are thriving as a result of receiving capital from OnDeck. To learn more, visit: http://www.ondeck.com/smallbusinessspotlight

