ON Semiconductor : Baidu Selects ON Semiconductor Image Sensors for Apollo ADP

New collaboration helps speed and simplify implementation of image sensing solutions for automotive manufacturers and suppliers.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) - Venetian 3302 - LAS VEGAS, NV - Jan. 2, 2018 - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has joined Baidu's Apollo Autonomous Driving Platform. Through this collaboration, ecosystem partners can get the plug-and-play compatible imaging solutions jointly developed by both companies. Apollo provides an open source, reliable software and hardware system, enabling the efficient development of autonomous driving systems by automotive systems designers. Image sensing is a key component of the Apollo platform which supports enhanced autonomous driving functionality.

ON Semiconductor's fully-qualified 3m-based advanced CMOS image sensor product provides a foundation to allow customers immediately begin development of vision systems for autonomous driving, with the flexibility to move to future sensors at volume deployment. With high dynamic range (HDR), the sensor is able to provide crisp, clear single images and video in the challenging low and mixed light scenes synonymous with automotive environments.

In addition to simplified and accelerated design, test and implementation of automotive camera applications, the relationship gives Apollo ecosystem members priority access to ON Semiconductor's technical support and product information. All Apollo partners will also get early opportunities to work with future generation, breakthrough image sensing technologies from ON Semiconductor.

'Given the importance of cameras as sensors for autonomous driving, we considered many aspects in our selection process for the Apollo platform including product roadmap, experience in automotive, and technical support for ecosystem platforms,' said Mr. Zhenyu Li, VP and General Manager of Intelligent Driving Group at Baidu. 'ON Semiconductor was the right choice for Apollo platform image sensor needs.'

Ross Jatou, VP and General Manager of the Automotive Solutions Group at ON Semiconductor said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Baidu on their Apollo platform. We believe that the value of such a platform to Automotive system designers will be tremendous. It is underlined by the number of industry leaders already engaged and looking to utilize it. Image sensors are fundamental components of ADAS implementations throughout the vehicle, and they will become even more relevant as the industry moves towards fully autonomous cars. Joining forces with Baidu by providing the image sensor solution for the Apollo platform is further validation of ON Semiconductor's leading position in automotive image sensing.'

About Baidu and Baidu Apollo

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complex world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol 'BIDU'. Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share. Apollo is an open autonomous driving platform released by Baidu which includes vehicle platform, hardware platform, software platform and cloud services, with the purpose to provide an open, complete and reliable hardware, software and service system for automotive and autonomous driving partners. The first list of China Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation platform was announced by the China government on November 15, 2017, and Baidu was commissioned to build a new, open innovation platform for autonomous driving as part of the country's next generation AI platform.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter: www.twitter.com/onsemi

in

Share

0

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

# # #

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its Web site in this news release, such information on the Web site is not to be incorporated herein.