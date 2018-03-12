Log in
News Summary

ON Semiconductor : Delivers AEC-Q100 Qualified Image Sensors Optimized for OEM-Fitted In-Car DVR Cameras

03/12/2018

New sensor delivers outstanding performance for factory-fitted dash cams

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, a leading supplier of automotive image sensors, is now offering a fully AEC-Q100 qualified version of its popular 2.1 MP CMOS image sensor, AR0237 for the burgeoning OEM-fitted dash cam or before-market in-car DVR market.

With more insurance companies offering financial incentives, consumer demand for safety cameras is increasing. Recognizing this, car manufacturers are now beginning to offer dash cams as standard equipment. The first models to feature an OEM-fitted dash cam are already on the market.

The AR0237AT is a cost-optimized, automotive qualified version of the same sensor selected by many manufacturers producing after-market dash cams, which offers Full HD video capture at 1080p/60fps, as well as still image capture. With the application moving into the before-market category, there is mounting demand from the automotive industry for a solution that can operate across the full automotive operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C and deliver the right performance at the right price point. The low-light performance of the AR0237AT is further improved when it is coupled to a Clarity+™ enabled DVR processor. ON Semiconductor’s Clarity+ technology employs innovative filtering to optimize the SNR of automotive imaging solutions, which can deliver an additional 2X increase in light capture.

“The AR0237AT delivers the same outstanding performance as the non-automotive qualified part, providing impressive daytime color and night time near-infrared image capture from the same sensor,” said Ross Jatou, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Solutions Division of Image Sensor Group at ON Semiconductor. “We achieve this without the need for an IR-cut filter, while the high dynamic range means the sensor continues to perform even under changing light conditions. By moving the image processing off chip and qualifying the device to AEC-Q100, we have successfully developed a solution that gives automotive manufacturers more design flexibility yet provides outstanding performance at a competitive price.”

The AR0237AT is now available in an IBGA-80 package, measuring 10 mm x 10 mm.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.


© Business Wire 2018
EPS Revisions
