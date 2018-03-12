ON Semiconductor : Delivers AEC-Q100 Qualified Image Sensors Optimized for OEM-Fitted In-Car DVR Cameras

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, a
leading supplier of automotive image sensors, is now offering a fully
AEC-Q100 qualified version of its popular 2.1 MP CMOS
image sensor, AR0237 for the burgeoning OEM-fitted dash cam or
before-market in-car DVR market.
With more insurance companies offering financial incentives, consumer
demand for safety cameras is increasing. Recognizing this, car
manufacturers are now beginning to offer dash cams as standard
equipment. The first models to feature an OEM-fitted dash cam are
already on the market.
The AR0237AT is a cost-optimized, automotive qualified version of the
same sensor selected by many manufacturers producing after-market dash
cams, which offers Full HD video capture at 1080p/60fps, as well as
still image capture. With the application moving into the before-market
category, there is mounting demand from the automotive industry for a
solution that can operate across the full automotive operating
temperature range of -40°C to +105°C and deliver the right performance
at the right price point. The low-light performance of the AR0237AT is
further improved when it is coupled to a Clarity+™ enabled DVR
processor. ON Semiconductor’s Clarity+ technology employs innovative
filtering to optimize the SNR of automotive imaging solutions, which can
deliver an additional 2X increase in light capture.
“The AR0237AT delivers the same outstanding performance as the
non-automotive qualified part, providing impressive daytime color and
night time near-infrared image capture from the same sensor,” said Ross
Jatou, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Solutions Division
of Image Sensor Group at ON Semiconductor. “We achieve this without the
need for an IR-cut filter, while the high dynamic range means the sensor
continues to perform even under changing light conditions. By moving the
image processing off chip and qualifying the device to AEC-Q100, we have
successfully developed a solution that gives automotive manufacturers
more design flexibility yet provides outstanding performance at a
competitive price.”
The AR0237AT
is now available in an IBGA-80 package, measuring 10 mm x 10 mm.
