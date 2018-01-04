ON Semiconductor : Joins CharIN Ecosystems

Company brings extensive automotive qualified power management portfolio

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Jan. 04, 2018 - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has joined the global Charging Interface Initiative e.V. (CharIN) ecosystem with the goals of promoting standards for charging systems in electric vehicles (EV), creating requirements for the evolution of EV charging systems and developing a certification system for manufacturers to implement charging systems into their products.

ON Semiconductor has all the core technologies for vehicle electrification, particularly the company's extensive automotive qualified power management portfolio including: IGBTs, high voltage gate drivers, super junction rectifiers, high voltage MOSFETs, high voltage DC-DC converters, as well as Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices in Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) for next generation solutions. Beyond silicon development, investments in advanced packaging include: high power modules, single/dual sided cooled and dual sided direct cooled packages. With sensing, communication and analog solutions, ON Semiconductor has nearly all the components for current and future EV charging infrastructure needs.

'At ON Semiconductor, our core business is Power Management, and we support virtually every requirement with products that range from low drop-out regulators, to switched mode power supplies to sophisticated power management ICs (PMICs), positioning the company as an unrivaled supplier of power solutions for the rapidly emerging EV and hybrid electric vehicle market,' said Ali Husain, senior manager, power conversion and motor control solutions at ON Semiconductor. 'We are seeing a ramp up of our IGBT modules and FETs for electric vehicle charger designs. We expect next generation semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride to drive improving power density and efficiency. We look forward to bringing this expertise to the CharIN ecosystem and collaborating with other industry leaders to create a Combined Charging System and supporting the continued evolution of EV charging infrastructure.'

As automotive manufacturers turn to next generation semiconductor materials to improve power density and efficiency in hybrid and electric vehicles, ON Semiconductor's 1200V silicon carbide power devices and 650V gallium nitride power devices provide market leading solutions. These solutions provide higher power efficiency and power density while keeping weight to a minimum.

'We are excited to have ON Semiconductor collaboration in our efforts,' said Claas Bracklo, chairman of the CharIN e.V. 'Their broad portfolio of power, analog and communication silicon products, system design expertise, and relationships with leading companies in both the automotive and industrial markets complement and supplement the already-strong CharIN roster of members and partners.'

About ON Semiconductor

