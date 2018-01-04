Log in
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (ON)
Report
ON Semiconductor : Joins CharIN Ecosystems

01/04/2018 | 05:39pm CET
Company brings extensive automotive qualified power management portfolio

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Jan. 04, 2018 - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has joined the global Charging Interface Initiative e.V. (CharIN) ecosystem with the goals of promoting standards for charging systems in electric vehicles (EV), creating requirements for the evolution of EV charging systems and developing a certification system for manufacturers to implement charging systems into their products.

ON Semiconductor has all the core technologies for vehicle electrification, particularly the company's extensive automotive qualified power management portfolio including: IGBTs, high voltage gate drivers, super junction rectifiers, high voltage MOSFETs, high voltage DC-DC converters, as well as Wide Band Gap (WBG) devices in Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) for next generation solutions. Beyond silicon development, investments in advanced packaging include: high power modules, single/dual sided cooled and dual sided direct cooled packages. With sensing, communication and analog solutions, ON Semiconductor has nearly all the components for current and future EV charging infrastructure needs.

'At ON Semiconductor, our core business is Power Management, and we support virtually every requirement with products that range from low drop-out regulators, to switched mode power supplies to sophisticated power management ICs (PMICs), positioning the company as an unrivaled supplier of power solutions for the rapidly emerging EV and hybrid electric vehicle market,' said Ali Husain, senior manager, power conversion and motor control solutions at ON Semiconductor. 'We are seeing a ramp up of our IGBT modules and FETs for electric vehicle charger designs. We expect next generation semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride to drive improving power density and efficiency. We look forward to bringing this expertise to the CharIN ecosystem and collaborating with other industry leaders to create a Combined Charging System and supporting the continued evolution of EV charging infrastructure.'

As automotive manufacturers turn to next generation semiconductor materials to improve power density and efficiency in hybrid and electric vehicles, ON Semiconductor's 1200V silicon carbide power devices and 650V gallium nitride power devices provide market leading solutions. These solutions provide higher power efficiency and power density while keeping weight to a minimum.

'We are excited to have ON Semiconductor collaboration in our efforts,' said Claas Bracklo, chairman of the CharIN e.V. 'Their broad portfolio of power, analog and communication silicon products, system design expertise, and relationships with leading companies in both the automotive and industrial markets complement and supplement the already-strong CharIN roster of members and partners.'

Follow @onsemi on Twitter: www.twitter.com/onsemi


About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

# # #

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its Web site in this news release, such information on the Web site is not to be incorporated herein.

ON Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 16:39:05 UTC.

