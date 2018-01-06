OrCam and ON Semiconductor: Artificial Vision Revolution

Breakthrough OrCam MyEye 2.0 wearable device empowers people who are blind, partially sighted, and have reading difficulties

Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Venetian 3302 - Las Vegas, NV - Jan. 5, 2018 - OrCam Technologies, the world's most advanced wearable artificial vision innovator for people who are partially sighted, blind, have reading difficulties or reading fatigue, will demo the newly-released, next generation OrCam MyEye 2.0 assistive technology device throughout CES 2018. OrCam MyEye 2.0's real-time communication of visual information is further enhanced by the power-efficient, fast-focused technology of ON Semiconductor, a company dedicated to driving energy efficient innovations.

OrCam MyEye 2.0 is the culmination of intense research and development by leading minds in the Computer Vision and Machine Learning fields. 'OrCam MyEye 2.0's highly advanced artificial vision technology delivers increased independence in real time, by discreetly communicating text, faces and other visual information to the wearer of the device,' said Dr. Yonatan Wexler, Executive Vice President of Research & Development. 'OrCam MyEye 2.0 empowers people who are blind or have low vision to successfully study, work and perform daily activities - with the ease of the most intuitive user interface.'

Wireless, lightweight and compacted into the size of a finger, OrCam MyEye 2.0's breakthrough assistive technology instantly reads printed and digital text aloud: newspapers, books, restaurant menus, signs, product labels, and computer and smartphone screens. Instant face recognition improves social situations. Identification of consumer products, colors and money notes provides a refreshing level of independence. Magnetically mounted on the wearer's eyeglasses or sunglasses frame and weighing less than an ounce, OrCam MyEye 2.0 is the only wearable artificial vision tech that is activated by an intuitive pointing gesture or simply by following the wearer's gaze - allowing for hands-free use without the need of a smartphone or Wi-Fi.

ON Semiconductor is at the forefront of wearable and AR (Augmented Reality) devices, offering a wide range of Image Sensors and power conditioning devices that operate at extreme low power and the highest efficiency levels. Used in OrCam MyEye 2.0, the ON Semiconductor AR1337 13MP CMOS image sensor provides low-power operation and a fast focus technology, both key to extending the operational range of the OrCam assistive technology device.

'We are proud to collaborate with OrCam in the development of a cutting-edge device which truly impacts the quality of life of people who have vision impairment and reading difficulties,' said Gianluca Colli, Vice President of the Consumer Business for the Image Sensor group. 'We have integrated key low power operation modes that allow use in wearable devices where Edge AI technologies can fundamentally change capabilities of these products. The AR1337 is part of a family of low power, high resolution sensors that bring the best image quality into small form factor designs.'

OrCam MyEye 2.0 demos are available during CES 2018, January 9-12 at OrCam Technologies / Tech West, Sands Hall D, Booth #45346, and at ON Semiconductor's demo room at the Venetian, Murano RM3302.

About OrCam Technologies

OrCam harnesses the power of artificial vision by incorporating pioneering technology into a wearable platform which improves the lives of individuals who are blind, partially sighted, and have reading difficulties. Powered by leading minds in the Computer Vision and Machine Learning fields, OrCam's team includes dedicated software, computer and electrical engineers, hardware design experts, and a passionate customer service team - including sighted, low vision and blind members - to provide a visual aid through a discreet, wearable platform and easy-to-use interface.

OrCam was jointly founded in 2010 by Prof. Amnon Shashua and Mr. Ziv Aviram, who are also the co-founders of Mobileye, the collision avoidance system leader and autonomous driving innovator, which was acquired by Intel Corp. in August 2017 for $15.3 billion. For more information please visit www.orcam.com and YouTube and follow OrCam on Facebook and Twitter.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

